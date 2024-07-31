Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Surges in Positive Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹66 and closed at ₹65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹68.25, and the low was ₹65.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹93,059.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹65 and ₹17.73 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,376,971 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of ₹69.08 & second resistance of ₹69.95 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹71.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹71.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 3.59% and is currently trading at ₹70.70. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant gain of 260.00% to reach ₹70.70. In contrast, Nifty experienced a 25.84% rise to reach 24857.30 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.97%
|3 Months
|49.95%
|6 Months
|55.75%
|YTD
|78.59%
|1 Year
|260.0%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|69.08
|Support 1
|66.49
|Resistance 2
|69.95
|Support 2
|64.77
|Resistance 3
|71.67
|Support 3
|63.9
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹69.0, 1.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 114 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹68.25 & ₹65.6 yesterday to end at ₹68.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend