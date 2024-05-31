Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Drops in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹46.4 and closed at ₹46.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹46.9 and the low was ₹44.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹61,747.15 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹10.11. The BSE volume for the day was 6,019,019 shares traded.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹45.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹44.37 and ₹46.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹44.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 46.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at ₹45.62. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 286.38% to ₹45.62. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.0%
|3 Months
|-1.55%
|6 Months
|11.41%
|YTD
|18.85%
|1 Year
|286.38%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|46.77
|Support 1
|44.37
|Resistance 2
|48.03
|Support 2
|43.23
|Resistance 3
|49.17
|Support 3
|41.97
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 8.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36279 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹46.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹46.9 & ₹44.7 yesterday to end at ₹46.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend