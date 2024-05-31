Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 45.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.29 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 46.4 and closed at 46.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 46.9 and the low was 44.7. The market capitalization stood at 61,747.15 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was 50.72 and the low was 10.11. The BSE volume for the day was 6,019,019 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹45.29, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹45.36

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 45.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 44.37 and 46.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 44.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 46.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at 45.62. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 286.38% to 45.62. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.0%
3 Months-1.55%
6 Months11.41%
YTD18.85%
1 Year286.38%
31 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 146.77Support 144.37
Resistance 248.03Support 243.23
Resistance 349.17Support 341.97
31 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 8.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36279 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹46.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 46.9 & 44.7 yesterday to end at 46.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.