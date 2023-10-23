Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines Faces Stock Downturn

On the last day, Swaraj Engines opened at ₹2051.6 and closed at ₹2058.55. The stock had a high of ₹2053.75 and a low of ₹2007.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2443.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2300 and the 52-week low is ₹1395.65. The BSE volume for the day was 139 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1980, down -3.82% from yesterday's ₹2058.55 The current data of Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is ₹1980 with a percent change of -3.82. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.82%. The net change is -78.55, implying a decrease of ₹78.55 in the stock price. Click here for Swaraj Engines News

Swaraj Engines share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2016.83 10 Days 2000.81 20 Days 1991.12 50 Days 2025.84 100 Days 2041.38 300 Days 1828.38

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Swaraj Engines stock is ₹1980.55, while the high price is ₹2053.75.

Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1997.95, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹2058.55 Swaraj Engines stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1997.95. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.94% in its value, resulting in a net change of -60.6.

Swaraj Engines Live Updates SWARAJ ENGINES More Information

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Precision Camshafts 270.65 -2.7 -0.99 319.0 88.41 2570.79 Lumax Auto Technologies 351.5 -8.9 -2.47 469.0 201.35 2395.74 Swaraj Engines 1998.0 -60.55 -2.94 2300.0 1395.65 2426.75 Sandhar Technologies 379.3 -13.15 -3.35 431.55 186.1 2283.03 Lumax Industries 2199.1 -30.65 -1.37 2500.0 1300.0 2055.66

Swaraj Engines share price update :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1998, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹2058.55 The current price of Swaraj Engines stock is ₹1998, which represents a decrease of 2.94% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -60.55.

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Swaraj Engines stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹1985.3 Today's high price: ₹2053.75

Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2001.15, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹2058.55 The current data for Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is ₹2001.15 with a percent change of -2.79 and a net change of -57.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Precision Camshafts 267.65 -5.7 -2.09 319.0 88.41 2542.3 Lumax Auto Technologies 350.1 -10.3 -2.86 469.0 201.35 2386.2 Swaraj Engines 2005.0 -53.55 -2.6 2300.0 1395.65 2435.26 Sandhar Technologies 377.75 -14.7 -3.75 431.55 186.1 2273.7 Lumax Industries 2198.0 -31.75 -1.42 2500.0 1300.0 2054.63

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Swaraj Engines stock is ₹1998.5 and the high price is ₹2053.75.

Swaraj Engines share price NSE Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1998.5, down -2.92% from yesterday's ₹2058.55 The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1998.5. It has experienced a decrease of 2.92% in percentage change and a net change of -60.05.

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Precision Camshafts 267.6 -5.75 -2.1 319.0 88.41 2541.82 Lumax Auto Technologies 349.75 -10.65 -2.96 469.0 201.35 2383.82 Swaraj Engines 2020.0 -38.55 -1.87 2300.0 1395.65 2453.48 Sandhar Technologies 379.65 -12.8 -3.26 431.55 186.1 2285.14 Lumax Industries 2198.5 -31.25 -1.4 2500.0 1300.0 2055.1

Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines closed at ₹2058.55 on last trading day On the last day, Swaraj Engines had a trading volume of 139 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and closed at a price of ₹2058.55.