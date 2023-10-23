Hello User
Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines Faces Stock Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:50 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Swaraj Engines stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.82 %. The stock closed at 2058.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1980 per share. Investors should monitor Swaraj Engines stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Swaraj Engines

On the last day, Swaraj Engines opened at 2051.6 and closed at 2058.55. The stock had a high of 2053.75 and a low of 2007.4. The market capitalization of the company is 2443.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2300 and the 52-week low is 1395.65. The BSE volume for the day was 139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:50 PM IST Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1980, down -3.82% from yesterday's ₹2058.55

The current data of Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is 1980 with a percent change of -3.82. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.82%. The net change is -78.55, implying a decrease of 78.55 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Swaraj Engines share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2016.83
10 Days2000.81
20 Days1991.12
50 Days2025.84
100 Days2041.38
300 Days1828.38
23 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Swaraj Engines stock is 1980.55, while the high price is 2053.75.

23 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1997.95, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹2058.55

Swaraj Engines stock is currently trading at a price of 1997.95. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.94% in its value, resulting in a net change of -60.6.

23 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Swaraj Engines Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Precision Camshafts270.65-2.7-0.99319.088.412570.79
Lumax Auto Technologies351.5-8.9-2.47469.0201.352395.74
Swaraj Engines1998.0-60.55-2.942300.01395.652426.75
Sandhar Technologies379.3-13.15-3.35431.55186.12283.03
Lumax Industries2199.1-30.65-1.372500.01300.02055.66
23 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Swaraj Engines share price update :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1998, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹2058.55

The current price of Swaraj Engines stock is 1998, which represents a decrease of 2.94% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -60.55.

23 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Swaraj Engines stock is as follows: Today's low price: 1985.3 Today's high price: 2053.75

23 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2001.15, down -2.79% from yesterday's ₹2058.55

The current data for Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is 2001.15 with a percent change of -2.79 and a net change of -57.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

23 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Precision Camshafts267.65-5.7-2.09319.088.412542.3
Lumax Auto Technologies350.1-10.3-2.86469.0201.352386.2
Swaraj Engines2005.0-53.55-2.62300.01395.652435.26
Sandhar Technologies377.75-14.7-3.75431.55186.12273.7
Lumax Industries2198.0-31.75-1.422500.01300.02054.63
23 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Swaraj Engines stock is 1998.5 and the high price is 2053.75.

23 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price NSE Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1998.5, down -2.92% from yesterday's ₹2058.55

The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is 1998.5. It has experienced a decrease of 2.92% in percentage change and a net change of -60.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Precision Camshafts267.6-5.75-2.1319.088.412541.82
Lumax Auto Technologies349.75-10.65-2.96469.0201.352383.82
Swaraj Engines2020.0-38.55-1.872300.01395.652453.48
Sandhar Technologies379.65-12.8-3.26431.55186.12285.14
Lumax Industries2198.5-31.25-1.42500.01300.02055.1
23 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines closed at ₹2058.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Swaraj Engines had a trading volume of 139 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and closed at a price of 2058.55.

