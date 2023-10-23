Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines Faces Stock Downturn

On the last day, Swaraj Engines opened at ₹2051.6 and closed at ₹2058.55. The stock had a high of ₹2053.75 and a low of ₹2007.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2443.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2300 and the 52-week low is ₹1395.65. The BSE volume for the day was 139 shares.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2016.83
|10 Days
|2000.81
|20 Days
|1991.12
|50 Days
|2025.84
|100 Days
|2041.38
|300 Days
|1828.38
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Precision Camshafts
|270.65
|-2.7
|-0.99
|319.0
|88.41
|2570.79
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|351.5
|-8.9
|-2.47
|469.0
|201.35
|2395.74
|Swaraj Engines
|1998.0
|-60.55
|-2.94
|2300.0
|1395.65
|2426.75
|Sandhar Technologies
|379.3
|-13.15
|-3.35
|431.55
|186.1
|2283.03
|Lumax Industries
|2199.1
|-30.65
|-1.37
|2500.0
|1300.0
|2055.66
On the last day, Swaraj Engines had a trading volume of 139 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and closed at a price of ₹2058.55.
