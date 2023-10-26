Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines closed today at ₹1999, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹1960.5

On the last day of trading, Swaraj Engines opened at ₹1972 and closed at ₹1956.6. The stock had a high of ₹1979.95 and a low of ₹1933.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2382.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2300 and the 52-week low is ₹1395.65. The BSE volume for the day was 804 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines closed today at ₹1999, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹1960.5
Today, the closing price of Swaraj Engines stock was ₹1999, which represents a 1.96% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1960.5. The net change in price for the day was ₹38.5.
Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greaves Cotton
|125.15
|0.3
|0.24
|164.8
|118.7
|2899.08
|Precision Camshafts
|257.0
|15.45
|6.4
|319.0
|88.41
|2441.14
|Swaraj Engines
|1999.0
|38.5
|1.96
|2300.0
|1395.65
|2427.97
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|343.7
|-9.7
|-2.74
|469.0
|201.35
|2342.58
|Sandhar Technologies
|356.6
|-8.75
|-2.39
|431.55
|186.1
|2146.4
Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Swaraj Engines stock hit a low price of ₹1940 and a high price of ₹2014.95.
Swaraj Engines Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price of Swaraj Engines Ltd stock is ₹1513.20, while the 52 week high price is ₹2299.00.
Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2004.15, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹1960.5
The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹2004.15, representing a 2.23% increase from the previous trading period. This translates to a net change of ₹43.65.
Click here for Swaraj Engines Board Meetings
Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greaves Cotton
|124.3
|-0.55
|-0.44
|164.8
|118.7
|2879.39
|Precision Camshafts
|247.1
|5.55
|2.3
|319.0
|88.41
|2347.1
|Swaraj Engines
|2004.15
|43.65
|2.23
|2300.0
|1395.65
|2434.22
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|348.0
|-5.4
|-1.53
|469.0
|201.35
|2371.89
|Sandhar Technologies
|354.8
|-10.55
|-2.89
|431.55
|186.1
|2135.57
Swaraj Engines share price NSE Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2004.15, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹1960.5
The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹2004.15, with a net change of ₹43.65. This represents a percentage change of 2.23%.
Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Swaraj Engines reached a low of ₹1940 and a high of ₹2014.95 on the current day.
Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2014.95, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹1960.5
The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹2014.95, which represents a 2.78% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of ₹54.45.
Click here for Swaraj Engines AGM
Swaraj Engines share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2009.78
|10 Days
|2000.32
|20 Days
|1990.83
|50 Days
|2023.14
|100 Days
|2042.72
|300 Days
|1833.16
Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Swaraj Engines reached a low price of ₹1940 and a high price of ₹2008.45 on the current day.
Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2008.45, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹1960.5
The current data for Swaraj Engines stock shows that the stock price is ₹2008.45. There has been a 2.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹47.95.
Swaraj Engines Live Updates
Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2006.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹1960.5
The current data of Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹2006.45. It has experienced a 2.34 percent change, with a net change of 45.95.
Click here for Swaraj Engines News
Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greaves Cotton
|123.7
|-1.15
|-0.92
|164.8
|118.7
|2865.49
|Precision Camshafts
|244.4
|2.85
|1.18
|319.0
|88.41
|2321.45
|Swaraj Engines
|2005.0
|44.5
|2.27
|2300.0
|1395.65
|2435.26
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|342.85
|-10.55
|-2.99
|469.0
|201.35
|2336.79
|Sandhar Technologies
|347.8
|-17.55
|-4.8
|431.55
|186.1
|2093.43
Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Swaraj Engines reached a low of ₹1940 and a high of ₹2005 on the current day.
Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1969.1, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1960.5
The current data shows that the stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1969.1. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greaves Cotton
|121.9
|-2.95
|-2.36
|164.8
|118.7
|2823.8
|Precision Camshafts
|237.45
|-4.1
|-1.7
|319.0
|88.41
|2255.44
|Swaraj Engines
|1959.9
|-0.6
|-0.03
|2300.0
|1395.65
|2380.48
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|341.05
|-12.35
|-3.49
|469.0
|201.35
|2324.52
|Sandhar Technologies
|349.2
|-16.15
|-4.42
|431.55
|186.1
|2101.86
Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Swaraj Engines stock is ₹1940, while the high price is ₹1967.6.
Swaraj Engines share price NSE Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1959.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1960.5
The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1959.9, with a net change of -0.6 and a percent change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.03% or 0.6 points.
Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1967.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1960.5
The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1967.3 with a net change of 6.8, resulting in a percent change of 0.35%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greaves Cotton
|122.0
|-2.85
|-2.28
|164.8
|118.7
|2826.11
|Precision Camshafts
|234.35
|-7.2
|-2.98
|319.0
|88.41
|2225.99
|Swaraj Engines
|1967.3
|6.8
|0.35
|2300.0
|1395.65
|2389.47
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|339.9
|-13.5
|-3.82
|469.0
|201.35
|2316.68
|Sandhar Technologies
|347.7
|-17.65
|-4.83
|431.55
|186.1
|2092.83
Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Swaraj Engines stock for the current day is ₹1940 and the high price is ₹1967.6.
Swaraj Engines share price NSE Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1959.4, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1960.5
The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1959.4. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change for the stock is -1.1, indicating a small decrease in value.
Swaraj Engines Live Updates
Swaraj Engines share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|3 Months
|0.1%
|6 Months
|23.02%
|YTD
|26.24%
|1 Year
|23.7%
Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines closed at ₹1956.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Swaraj Engines on the BSE, a total volume of 804 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹1956.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!