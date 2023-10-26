Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines closed today at ₹1999, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹1960.5

On the last day of trading, Swaraj Engines opened at ₹1972 and closed at ₹1956.6. The stock had a high of ₹1979.95 and a low of ₹1933.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2382.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2300 and the 52-week low is ₹1395.65. The BSE volume for the day was 804 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines closed today at ₹1999, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹1960.5 Today, the closing price of Swaraj Engines stock was ₹1999, which represents a 1.96% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1960.5. The net change in price for the day was ₹38.5.

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greaves Cotton 125.15 0.3 0.24 164.8 118.7 2899.08 Precision Camshafts 257.0 15.45 6.4 319.0 88.41 2441.14 Swaraj Engines 1999.0 38.5 1.96 2300.0 1395.65 2427.97 Lumax Auto Technologies 343.7 -9.7 -2.74 469.0 201.35 2342.58 Sandhar Technologies 356.6 -8.75 -2.39 431.55 186.1 2146.4

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range Today, Swaraj Engines stock hit a low price of ₹1940 and a high price of ₹2014.95.

Swaraj Engines Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Swaraj Engines Ltd stock is ₹1513.20, while the 52 week high price is ₹2299.00.

Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2004.15, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹1960.5 The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹2004.15, representing a 2.23% increase from the previous trading period. This translates to a net change of ₹43.65. Click here for Swaraj Engines Board Meetings

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greaves Cotton 124.3 -0.55 -0.44 164.8 118.7 2879.39 Precision Camshafts 247.1 5.55 2.3 319.0 88.41 2347.1 Swaraj Engines 2004.15 43.65 2.23 2300.0 1395.65 2434.22 Lumax Auto Technologies 348.0 -5.4 -1.53 469.0 201.35 2371.89 Sandhar Technologies 354.8 -10.55 -2.89 431.55 186.1 2135.57

Swaraj Engines share price NSE Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2004.15, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹1960.5 The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹2004.15, with a net change of ₹43.65. This represents a percentage change of 2.23%.

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Swaraj Engines reached a low of ₹1940 and a high of ₹2014.95 on the current day.

Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2014.95, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹1960.5 The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹2014.95, which represents a 2.78% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of ₹54.45. Click here for Swaraj Engines AGM

Swaraj Engines share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2009.78 10 Days 2000.32 20 Days 1990.83 50 Days 2023.14 100 Days 2042.72 300 Days 1833.16

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Swaraj Engines reached a low price of ₹1940 and a high price of ₹2008.45 on the current day.

Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2008.45, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹1960.5 The current data for Swaraj Engines stock shows that the stock price is ₹2008.45. There has been a 2.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹47.95.

Swaraj Engines Live Updates SWARAJ ENGINES More Information

Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2006.45, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹1960.5 The current data of Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹2006.45. It has experienced a 2.34 percent change, with a net change of 45.95. Click here for Swaraj Engines News

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greaves Cotton 123.7 -1.15 -0.92 164.8 118.7 2865.49 Precision Camshafts 244.4 2.85 1.18 319.0 88.41 2321.45 Swaraj Engines 2005.0 44.5 2.27 2300.0 1395.65 2435.26 Lumax Auto Technologies 342.85 -10.55 -2.99 469.0 201.35 2336.79 Sandhar Technologies 347.8 -17.55 -4.8 431.55 186.1 2093.43

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Swaraj Engines reached a low of ₹1940 and a high of ₹2005 on the current day.

Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1969.1, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1960.5 The current data shows that the stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1969.1. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greaves Cotton 121.9 -2.95 -2.36 164.8 118.7 2823.8 Precision Camshafts 237.45 -4.1 -1.7 319.0 88.41 2255.44 Swaraj Engines 1959.9 -0.6 -0.03 2300.0 1395.65 2380.48 Lumax Auto Technologies 341.05 -12.35 -3.49 469.0 201.35 2324.52 Sandhar Technologies 349.2 -16.15 -4.42 431.55 186.1 2101.86

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Swaraj Engines stock is ₹1940, while the high price is ₹1967.6.

Swaraj Engines share price NSE Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1959.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1960.5 The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1959.9, with a net change of -0.6 and a percent change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.03% or 0.6 points.

Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1967.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1960.5 The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1967.3 with a net change of 6.8, resulting in a percent change of 0.35%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greaves Cotton 122.0 -2.85 -2.28 164.8 118.7 2826.11 Precision Camshafts 234.35 -7.2 -2.98 319.0 88.41 2225.99 Swaraj Engines 1967.3 6.8 0.35 2300.0 1395.65 2389.47 Lumax Auto Technologies 339.9 -13.5 -3.82 469.0 201.35 2316.68 Sandhar Technologies 347.7 -17.65 -4.83 431.55 186.1 2092.83

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Swaraj Engines stock for the current day is ₹1940 and the high price is ₹1967.6.

Swaraj Engines share price NSE Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1959.4, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1960.5 The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1959.4. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change for the stock is -1.1, indicating a small decrease in value.

Swaraj Engines Live Updates SWARAJ ENGINES More Information

Swaraj Engines share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.29% 3 Months 0.1% 6 Months 23.02% YTD 26.24% 1 Year 23.7%

Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines closed at ₹1956.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Swaraj Engines on the BSE, a total volume of 804 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹1956.6.