comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines closed today at 1967.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's 2001.45
BackBack

Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines closed today at ₹1967.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

10 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Livemint

Swaraj Engines stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 2001.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1967.05 per share. Investors should monitor Swaraj Engines stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Swaraj EnginesPremium
Swaraj Engines

On the last day, Swaraj Engines opened at 1949.55 and closed at 1960.5. The high for the day was 2014.95 and the low was 1940. The market capitalization of the company is 2428.03 crore. The 52-week high is 2300 and the 52-week low is 1395.65. The BSE volume for the day was 966 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:41:16 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines closed today at ₹1967.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

Today, the closing price of Swaraj Engines stock was 1967.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.72% from the previous day's closing price of 2001.45. This represents a net change of -34.4.

27 Oct 2023, 06:15:01 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greaves Cotton127.352.21.76164.8118.72950.04
Lumax Auto Technologies354.259.452.74469.0201.352414.49
Swaraj Engines1967.05-34.4-1.722300.01395.652389.16
Precision Camshafts259.96.12.4319.088.412468.68
Sandhar Technologies362.35.71.6431.55186.12180.71
27 Oct 2023, 05:34:43 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range

Swaraj Engines stock's low price for the day was 1956 and the high price was 2036.75.

27 Oct 2023, 03:05:56 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price NSE Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1964.85, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

27 Oct 2023, 02:37:06 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greaves Cotton127.252.11.68164.8118.72947.73
Lumax Auto Technologies352.07.22.09469.0201.352399.15
Swaraj Engines1972.0-29.45-1.472300.01395.652395.18
Precision Camshafts259.35.52.17319.088.412462.98
Sandhar Technologies367.611.03.08431.55186.12212.61
27 Oct 2023, 02:22:38 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1971, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

The current data for Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is 1971 with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -30.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.52% and has decreased by 30.45 in total.

Click here for Swaraj Engines Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 02:20:17 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Swaraj Engines reached a low of 1956 and a high of 2036.75 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:56:11 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price NSE Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1964.1, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Swaraj Engines is 1964.1 with a percent change of -1.87. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.87%. The net change is -37.35, meaning that the stock has decreased by 37.35.

27 Oct 2023, 01:42:16 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2001.93
10 Days1999.44
20 Days1989.89
50 Days2020.25
100 Days2043.80
300 Days1835.10
27 Oct 2023, 01:10:41 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Swaraj Engines stock is 1981.6 and the high price is 2036.75.

27 Oct 2023, 01:05:48 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price update :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1983, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is 1983 with a net change of -18.45 and a percent change of -0.92. This means that the stock price has decreased by 18.45 or 0.92% compared to the previous trading day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:59:13 PM IST

Swaraj Engines Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:36:01 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greaves Cotton126.61.451.16164.8118.72932.67
Lumax Auto Technologies352.07.22.09469.0201.352399.15
Swaraj Engines1990.05-11.4-0.572300.01395.652417.1
Precision Camshafts261.457.653.01319.088.412483.4
Sandhar Technologies367.911.33.17431.55186.12214.42
27 Oct 2023, 12:35:32 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1990.05, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

Swaraj Engines stock is currently trading at a price of 1990.05. There has been a decrease of 0.57% in its value, resulting in a net change of -11.4.

27 Oct 2023, 12:21:33 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range

The Swaraj Engines stock reached a low of 1981.6 and a high of 2036.75.

27 Oct 2023, 12:14:54 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1001
Buy0110
Hold0111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 12:00:59 PM IST

Swaraj Engines share price NSE Live :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1996.35, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is 1996.35. It has experienced a decrease of 0.25% in percentage change and a net decrease of -5.1 in value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:35:28 AM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greaves Cotton127.32.151.72164.8118.72948.89
Lumax Auto Technologies352.657.852.28469.0201.352403.58
Swaraj Engines2007.05.550.282300.01395.652437.69
Precision Camshafts261.657.853.09319.088.412485.3
Sandhar Technologies370.013.43.76431.55186.12227.06
27 Oct 2023, 11:15:51 AM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Swaraj Engines stock is 2003.75, while the high price is 2036.75.

27 Oct 2023, 11:15:04 AM IST

Swaraj Engines share price update :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2007, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

Swaraj Engines stock is currently priced at 2007, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 5.55.

27 Oct 2023, 10:32:44 AM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Greaves Cotton126.31.150.92164.8118.72925.72
Lumax Auto Technologies349.04.21.22469.0201.352378.7
Swaraj Engines2010.48.950.452300.01395.652441.82
Precision Camshafts261.07.22.84319.088.412479.13
Sandhar Technologies366.59.92.78431.55186.12205.99
27 Oct 2023, 10:25:33 AM IST

Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2003.75, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

The current data for Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is 2003.75. There has been a 0.11 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

27 Oct 2023, 10:20:29 AM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Swaraj Engines stock today was 2004.25, while the high price was 2036.75.

27 Oct 2023, 10:01:22 AM IST

Swaraj Engines Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:51:16 AM IST

Swaraj Engines share price update :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1999, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹1960.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Swaraj Engines is 1999. The stock has experienced a 1.96% increase, resulting in a net change of 38.5.

27 Oct 2023, 09:38:17 AM IST

Swaraj Engines share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.32%
3 Months2.8%
6 Months20.41%
YTD28.9%
1 Year26.3%
27 Oct 2023, 09:23:11 AM IST

Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1999, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹1960.5

The current data for Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is 1999, with a percent change of 1.96 and a net change of 38.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.96% and has gained 38.5 points. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 08:01:11 AM IST

Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines closed at ₹1960.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Swaraj Engines had a BSE volume of 966 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1960.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App