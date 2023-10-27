Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines closed today at ₹1967.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

On the last day, Swaraj Engines opened at ₹1949.55 and closed at ₹1960.5. The high for the day was ₹2014.95 and the low was ₹1940. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2428.03 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2300 and the 52-week low is ₹1395.65. The BSE volume for the day was 966 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines closed today at ₹1967.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹2001.45 Today, the closing price of Swaraj Engines stock was ₹1967.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.72% from the previous day's closing price of ₹2001.45. This represents a net change of -34.4.

Swaraj Engines share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Greaves Cotton 127.35 2.2 1.76 164.8 118.7 2950.04 Lumax Auto Technologies 354.25 9.45 2.74 469.0 201.35 2414.49 Swaraj Engines 1967.05 -34.4 -1.72 2300.0 1395.65 2389.16 Precision Camshafts 259.9 6.1 2.4 319.0 88.41 2468.68 Sandhar Technologies 362.3 5.7 1.6 431.55 186.1 2180.71

Swaraj Engines share price live: Today's Price range Swaraj Engines stock's low price for the day was ₹1956 and the high price was ₹2036.75.

Swaraj Engines share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2001.93 10 Days 1999.44 20 Days 1989.89 50 Days 2020.25 100 Days 2043.80 300 Days 1835.10

Swaraj Engines share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 0 0 1 Buy 0 1 1 0 Hold 0 1 1 1 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Swaraj Engines share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.32% 3 Months 2.8% 6 Months 20.41% YTD 28.9% 1 Year 26.3%

Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines closed at ₹1960.5 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Swaraj Engines had a BSE volume of 966 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1960.5.