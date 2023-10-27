Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines closed today at 1967.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's 2001.45

On the last day, Swaraj Engines opened at ₹1949.55 and closed at ₹1960.5. The high for the day was ₹2014.95 and the low was ₹1940. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2428.03 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2300 and the 52-week low is ₹1395.65. The BSE volume for the day was 966 shares.
Today, the closing price of Swaraj Engines stock was ₹1967.05, reflecting a decrease of 1.72% from the previous day's closing price of ₹2001.45. This represents a net change of -34.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greaves Cotton
|127.35
|2.2
|1.76
|164.8
|118.7
|2950.04
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|354.25
|9.45
|2.74
|469.0
|201.35
|2414.49
|Swaraj Engines
|1967.05
|-34.4
|-1.72
|2300.0
|1395.65
|2389.16
|Precision Camshafts
|259.9
|6.1
|2.4
|319.0
|88.41
|2468.68
|Sandhar Technologies
|362.3
|5.7
|1.6
|431.55
|186.1
|2180.71
Swaraj Engines stock's low price for the day was ₹1956 and the high price was ₹2036.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greaves Cotton
|127.25
|2.1
|1.68
|164.8
|118.7
|2947.73
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|352.0
|7.2
|2.09
|469.0
|201.35
|2399.15
|Swaraj Engines
|1972.0
|-29.45
|-1.47
|2300.0
|1395.65
|2395.18
|Precision Camshafts
|259.3
|5.5
|2.17
|319.0
|88.41
|2462.98
|Sandhar Technologies
|367.6
|11.0
|3.08
|431.55
|186.1
|2212.61
The current data for Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is ₹1971 with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -30.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.52% and has decreased by ₹30.45 in total.
The stock price of Swaraj Engines reached a low of ₹1956 and a high of ₹2036.75 on the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1964.1 with a percent change of -1.87. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.87%. The net change is -37.35, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹37.35.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2001.93
|10 Days
|1999.44
|20 Days
|1989.89
|50 Days
|2020.25
|100 Days
|2043.80
|300 Days
|1835.10
The current day's low price of Swaraj Engines stock is ₹1981.6 and the high price is ₹2036.75.
The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1983 with a net change of -18.45 and a percent change of -0.92. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹18.45 or 0.92% compared to the previous trading day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greaves Cotton
|126.6
|1.45
|1.16
|164.8
|118.7
|2932.67
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|352.0
|7.2
|2.09
|469.0
|201.35
|2399.15
|Swaraj Engines
|1990.05
|-11.4
|-0.57
|2300.0
|1395.65
|2417.1
|Precision Camshafts
|261.45
|7.65
|3.01
|319.0
|88.41
|2483.4
|Sandhar Technologies
|367.9
|11.3
|3.17
|431.55
|186.1
|2214.42
Swaraj Engines stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1990.05. There has been a decrease of 0.57% in its value, resulting in a net change of -11.4.
The Swaraj Engines stock reached a low of ₹1981.6 and a high of ₹2036.75.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1996.35. It has experienced a decrease of 0.25% in percentage change and a net decrease of -5.1 in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greaves Cotton
|127.3
|2.15
|1.72
|164.8
|118.7
|2948.89
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|352.65
|7.85
|2.28
|469.0
|201.35
|2403.58
|Swaraj Engines
|2007.0
|5.55
|0.28
|2300.0
|1395.65
|2437.69
|Precision Camshafts
|261.65
|7.85
|3.09
|319.0
|88.41
|2485.3
|Sandhar Technologies
|370.0
|13.4
|3.76
|431.55
|186.1
|2227.06
The current day's low price of Swaraj Engines stock is ₹2003.75, while the high price is ₹2036.75.
Swaraj Engines stock is currently priced at ₹2007, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 5.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Greaves Cotton
|126.3
|1.15
|0.92
|164.8
|118.7
|2925.72
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|349.0
|4.2
|1.22
|469.0
|201.35
|2378.7
|Swaraj Engines
|2010.4
|8.95
|0.45
|2300.0
|1395.65
|2441.82
|Precision Camshafts
|261.0
|7.2
|2.84
|319.0
|88.41
|2479.13
|Sandhar Technologies
|366.5
|9.9
|2.78
|431.55
|186.1
|2205.99
The current data for Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is ₹2003.75. There has been a 0.11 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.3.
The low price of Swaraj Engines stock today was ₹2004.25, while the high price was ₹2036.75.
As of the current data, the stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1999. The stock has experienced a 1.96% increase, resulting in a net change of 38.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.32%
|3 Months
|2.8%
|6 Months
|20.41%
|YTD
|28.9%
|1 Year
|26.3%
The current data for Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is ₹1999, with a percent change of 1.96 and a net change of 38.5. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.96% and has gained 38.5 points. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for the stock.
On the last day of trading, Swaraj Engines had a BSE volume of 966 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1960.5.
