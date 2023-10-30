Hello User
Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Swaraj Engines stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 1973.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1996.9 per share. Investors should monitor Swaraj Engines stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Swaraj Engines

On the last day, Swaraj Engines opened at 2023 and closed at 2001.45. The stock reached a high of 2036.75 and a low of 1956. The market capitalization of the company is 2389.23 crore. The 52-week high for Swaraj Engines is 2300 and the 52-week low is 1395.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 600 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price update :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1996.9, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹1973.7

The stock price of Swaraj Engines is currently at 1996.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.18, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 23.2, suggesting a positive movement.

30 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.25%
3 Months1.59%
6 Months13.67%
YTD27.15%
1 Year23.15%
30 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹1967.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹2001.45

The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is 1967.05. The stock has seen a decrease of 1.72% in its value, resulting in a net change of -34.4.

30 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines closed at ₹2001.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Swaraj Engines on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 600. The closing price for the stock was 2001.45.

