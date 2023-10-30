Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Swaraj Engines opened at ₹2023 and closed at ₹2001.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2036.75 and a low of ₹1956. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2389.23 crore. The 52-week high for Swaraj Engines is ₹2300 and the 52-week low is ₹1395.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 600 shares.
The stock price of Swaraj Engines is currently at ₹1996.9. It has experienced a percent change of 1.18, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 23.2, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.25%
|3 Months
|1.59%
|6 Months
|13.67%
|YTD
|27.15%
|1 Year
|23.15%
The current stock price of Swaraj Engines is ₹1967.05. The stock has seen a decrease of 1.72% in its value, resulting in a net change of -34.4.
On the last day of trading for Swaraj Engines on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 600. The closing price for the stock was ₹2001.45.
