Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines sees positive trading day

On the last day, Swaraj Engines opened at ₹2044.95 and closed at ₹1973.7. The high for the day was ₹2044.95 and the low was ₹1987.6. The market capitalization is ₹2455.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2300 and the 52-week low is ₹1395.65. The BSE volume for the day was 373 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.