Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines sees positive trading day

On the last day, Swaraj Engines opened at ₹2044.95 and closed at ₹1973.7. The high for the day was ₹2044.95 and the low was ₹1987.6. The market capitalization is ₹2455.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2300 and the 52-week low is ₹1395.65. The BSE volume for the day was 373 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.91%
|3 Months
|7.39%
|6 Months
|16.24%
|YTD
|30.02%
|1 Year
|26.36%
The current data of Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is ₹2029.85 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. This information provides a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific point in time.
