Swaraj Engines share price Today Live Updates : Swaraj Engines sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Swaraj Engines stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 2024.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2029.85 per share. Investors should monitor Swaraj Engines stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Swaraj Engines

On the last day, Swaraj Engines opened at 2044.95 and closed at 1973.7. The high for the day was 2044.95 and the low was 1987.6. The market capitalization is 2455.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2300 and the 52-week low is 1395.65. The BSE volume for the day was 373 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.91%
3 Months7.39%
6 Months16.24%
YTD30.02%
1 Year26.36%
31 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price Today :Swaraj Engines trading at ₹2029.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2024.6

The current data of Swaraj Engines stock shows that the price is 2029.85 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 5.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. This information provides a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific point in time.

31 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Swaraj Engines share price Live :Swaraj Engines closed at ₹1973.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Swaraj Engines had a BSE volume of 373 shares, with a closing price of 1973.7.

