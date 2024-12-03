Swiggy Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Swiggy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Swiggy's stock opened at ₹503.45 and closed at ₹495.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹542.10 and a low of ₹503.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹110,512.1 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹516.95 and a low of ₹390.70. The BSE volume for the day was 944,478 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Swiggy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹542.1 & ₹503.45 yesterday to end at ₹510.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend