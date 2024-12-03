Swiggy Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Hello User
Swiggy Share Price Today Live Updates : Swiggy stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 3.12 %. The stock closed at 495.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 510.8 per share. Investors should monitor Swiggy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Swiggy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Swiggy's stock opened at 503.45 and closed at 495.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 542.10 and a low of 503.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 110,512.1 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 516.95 and a low of 390.70. The BSE volume for the day was 944,478 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 11:46 AM IST Swiggy share price zooms 10% to new peak ahead of Q2FY25 numbers, up 39% from IPO price

03 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Swiggy Share Price Today Live: Swiggy closed at ₹495.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Swiggy Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 542.1 & 503.45 yesterday to end at 510.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

