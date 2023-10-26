Symphony share price Today Live Updates : Symphony closed today at ₹836.35, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹847.05

On the last day, Symphony's stock opened at ₹854.45 and closed at ₹844.75. The stock reached a high of ₹854.45 and a low of ₹842.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Symphony is ₹5826.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1218.95 and the 52-week low is ₹821. The BSE volume for Symphony's shares was 1668.
Symphony share price Today :Symphony closed today at ₹836.35, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹847.05
Today, Symphony stock closed at ₹836.35, which represents a decrease of 1.26% or a net change of -10.7. Yesterday's closing price was ₹847.05.
Symphony share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kirloskar Brothers
|874.15
|12.0
|1.39
|1060.0
|286.85
|6941.53
|Inox Wind
|209.1
|11.1
|5.61
|228.0
|89.6
|6815.58
|Symphony
|836.35
|-10.7
|-1.26
|1218.95
|821.0
|5850.85
|Zen Technologies
|708.9
|33.75
|5.0
|912.55
|175.5
|5636.46
|Kennametal India
|2471.95
|12.75
|0.52
|3111.8
|1968.5
|5432.91
Symphony Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Symphony Ltd stock is 820.60, while the 52-week high price is 1219.00.
Symphony share price NSE Live :Symphony trading at ₹838, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹847.05
The current data for Symphony stock shows that the stock price is ₹838, which represents a percent change of -1.07. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% compared to the previous trading session. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is -9.05, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹9.05.
Symphony share price Live :Symphony trading at ₹834.65, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹847.05
The current price of Symphony stock is ₹834.65, representing a decrease of 1.46% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -12.4, indicating a decline in value. This data suggests that Symphony stock has experienced a negative performance recently.
Symphony share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Symphony stock is ₹825.25 and the high price is ₹856.95.
Symphony share price NSE Live :Symphony trading at ₹827, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹847.05
The current data shows that the stock price of Symphony is ₹827 with a percent change of -2.37%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -20.05, suggesting a significant drop in value.
Symphony share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|851.81
|10 Days
|859.86
|20 Days
|867.84
|50 Days
|881.51
|100 Days
|882.85
|300 Days
|942.75
Symphony share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Symphony stock reached a low of ₹825.25 and a high of ₹856.95.
Symphony share price update :Symphony trading at ₹827.55, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹847.05
The current data of Symphony stock shows that its price is ₹827.55, with a percent change of -2.3 and a net change of -19.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.3% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of ₹19.5.
Symphony Live Updates
Symphony share price Today :Symphony trading at ₹829.6, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹847.05
The current data of Symphony stock shows that the price is ₹829.6, which represents a decrease of 2.06%. The net change is -17.45, indicating a significant decrease in the stock price.
Symphony share price live: Today's Price range
Symphony stock's current day's low price is ₹825.25 and the high price is ₹846.
Symphony share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Symphony share price NSE Live :Symphony trading at ₹829.6, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹847.05
The current stock price of Symphony is ₹829.6, with a percent change of -2.06 and a net change of -17.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
Symphony share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high for Symphony stock is ₹846 and the low is ₹827.
Symphony share price update :Symphony trading at ₹828.6, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹847.05
The current data for Symphony stock shows that the stock price is ₹828.6. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.45, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹18.45.
Symphony share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Symphony stock today was ₹829.55, while the high price reached ₹846.
Symphony share price Live :Symphony trading at ₹834.5, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹847.05
The current data for Symphony stock shows that the price is ₹834.5. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹12.55.
Symphony Live Updates
Symphony share price update :Symphony trading at ₹831.75, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹847.05
The current data shows that the stock price of Symphony is ₹831.75. There has been a percent change of -1.81, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.3, implying a decrease of ₹15.3 in the stock price.
Symphony share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.5%
|3 Months
|0.95%
|6 Months
|-14.7%
|YTD
|-6.32%
|1 Year
|0.46%
Symphony share price Today :Symphony trading at ₹845, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹844.75
The current data of Symphony stock shows that the stock price is ₹845. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25.
Symphony share price Live :Symphony closed at ₹844.75 on last trading day
On the last day of Symphony's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume was 1668 shares, and the closing price was ₹844.75.
