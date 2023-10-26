Hello User
Symphony share price Today Live Updates : Symphony closed today at 836.35, down -1.26% from yesterday's 847.05

12 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Symphony stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 847.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 836.35 per share. Investors should monitor Symphony stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Symphony

On the last day, Symphony's stock opened at 854.45 and closed at 844.75. The stock reached a high of 854.45 and a low of 842.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Symphony is 5826.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1218.95 and the 52-week low is 821. The BSE volume for Symphony's shares was 1668.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Symphony share price Today :Symphony closed today at ₹836.35, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹847.05

Today, Symphony stock closed at 836.35, which represents a decrease of 1.26% or a net change of -10.7. Yesterday's closing price was 847.05.

26 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST Symphony share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Brothers874.1512.01.391060.0286.856941.53
Inox Wind209.111.15.61228.089.66815.58
Symphony836.35-10.7-1.261218.95821.05850.85
Zen Technologies708.933.755.0912.55175.55636.46
Kennametal India2471.9512.750.523111.81968.55432.91
26 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Symphony Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Symphony Ltd stock is 820.60, while the 52-week high price is 1219.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:03 PM IST Symphony share price NSE Live :Symphony trading at ₹838, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹847.05

The current data for Symphony stock shows that the stock price is 838, which represents a percent change of -1.07. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.07% compared to the previous trading session. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is -9.05, indicating that the stock has decreased by 9.05.

26 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Symphony share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Brothers860.4-1.75-0.21060.0286.856832.34
Inox Wind204.76.73.38228.089.66672.17
Symphony839.1-7.95-0.941218.95821.05870.09
Zen Technologies708.933.755.0912.55175.55636.46
Kennametal India2475.015.80.643111.81968.55439.61
26 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Symphony share price Live :Symphony trading at ₹834.65, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹847.05

The current price of Symphony stock is 834.65, representing a decrease of 1.46% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -12.4, indicating a decline in value. This data suggests that Symphony stock has experienced a negative performance recently.

Click here for Symphony Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Symphony share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Symphony stock is 825.25 and the high price is 856.95.

26 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST Symphony share price NSE Live :Symphony trading at ₹827, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹847.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Symphony is 827 with a percent change of -2.37%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -20.05, suggesting a significant drop in value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Symphony share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days851.81
10 Days859.86
20 Days867.84
50 Days881.51
100 Days882.85
300 Days942.75
26 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Symphony share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Symphony stock reached a low of 825.25 and a high of 856.95.

26 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Symphony share price update :Symphony trading at ₹827.55, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹847.05

The current data of Symphony stock shows that its price is 827.55, with a percent change of -2.3 and a net change of -19.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.3% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 19.5.

26 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Symphony Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Symphony share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Brothers848.45-13.7-1.591060.0286.856737.45
Inox Wind199.81.80.91228.089.66512.45
Symphony829.6-17.45-2.061218.95821.05803.63
Zen Technologies700.024.853.68912.55175.55565.7
Kennametal India2390.0-69.2-2.813111.81968.55252.8
26 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Symphony share price Today :Symphony trading at ₹829.6, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹847.05

The current data of Symphony stock shows that the price is 829.6, which represents a decrease of 2.06%. The net change is -17.45, indicating a significant decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Symphony share price live: Today's Price range

Symphony stock's current day's low price is 825.25 and the high price is 846.

26 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM IST Symphony share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2222
Buy1111
Hold2222
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Symphony share price NSE Live :Symphony trading at ₹829.6, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹847.05

The current stock price of Symphony is 829.6, with a percent change of -2.06 and a net change of -17.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Symphony share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Brothers824.25-37.9-4.41060.0286.856545.28
Inox Wind195.3-2.7-1.36228.089.66365.77
Symphony827.45-19.6-2.311218.95821.05788.59
Zen Technologies693.017.852.64912.55175.55510.04
Kennametal India2390.05-69.15-2.813111.81968.55252.91
26 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Symphony share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Symphony stock is 846 and the low is 827.

26 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Symphony share price update :Symphony trading at ₹828.6, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹847.05

The current data for Symphony stock shows that the stock price is 828.6. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.45, which means that the stock price has decreased by 18.45.

26 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Symphony share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Brothers849.2-12.95-1.51060.0286.856743.41
Inox Wind192.0-6.0-3.03228.089.66258.21
Symphony834.5-12.55-1.481218.95821.05837.91
Zen Technologies670.5-4.65-0.69912.55175.55331.15
Kennametal India2392.0-67.2-2.733111.81968.55257.2
26 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Symphony share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Symphony stock today was 829.55, while the high price reached 846.

26 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Symphony share price Live :Symphony trading at ₹834.5, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹847.05

The current data for Symphony stock shows that the price is 834.5. There has been a percent change of -1.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 12.55.

Click here for Symphony Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Symphony Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Symphony share price update :Symphony trading at ₹831.75, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹847.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Symphony is 831.75. There has been a percent change of -1.81, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.3, implying a decrease of 15.3 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Symphony share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.5%
3 Months0.95%
6 Months-14.7%
YTD-6.32%
1 Year0.46%
26 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Symphony share price Today :Symphony trading at ₹845, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹844.75

The current data of Symphony stock shows that the stock price is 845. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25.

26 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST Symphony share price Live :Symphony closed at ₹844.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Symphony's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume was 1668 shares, and the closing price was 844.75.

