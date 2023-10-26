Symphony share price Today Live Updates : Symphony closed today at 836.35, down -1.26% from yesterday's 847.05

Symphony share price Today :Symphony closed today at ₹836.35, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹847.05 Today, Symphony stock closed at ₹836.35, which represents a decrease of 1.26% or a net change of -10.7. Yesterday's closing price was ₹847.05.

Symphony share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kirloskar Brothers 874.15 12.0 1.39 1060.0 286.85 6941.53 Inox Wind 209.1 11.1 5.61 228.0 89.6 6815.58 Symphony 836.35 -10.7 -1.26 1218.95 821.0 5850.85 Zen Technologies 708.9 33.75 5.0 912.55 175.5 5636.46 Kennametal India 2471.95 12.75 0.52 3111.8 1968.5 5432.91 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Symphony Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Symphony Ltd stock is 820.60, while the 52-week high price is 1219.00.

Symphony share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Symphony stock is ₹825.25 and the high price is ₹856.95.

Symphony share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 851.81 10 Days 859.86 20 Days 867.84 50 Days 881.51 100 Days 882.85 300 Days 942.75

Symphony share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 2 2 2 2 Buy 1 1 1 1 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 2 2 2 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Symphony share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.5% 3 Months 0.95% 6 Months -14.7% YTD -6.32% 1 Year 0.46%

