Symphony share price Today Live Updates : Symphony closed today at ₹844.7, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹837.15

11 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Livemint

Symphony stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 837.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 844.7 per share. Investors should monitor Symphony stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SymphonyPremium
Symphony

On the last day, Symphony stock opened at 846 and closed at 847.05. The highest price reached during the day was 856.95, while the lowest price was 825.25. The market capitalization of Symphony is 5767.22 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are recorded at 1218.95 and 821 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Symphony was 3098.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:35:26 PM IST

Symphony share price Live :Symphony closed today at ₹844.7, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹837.15

Today, Symphony stock closed at 844.7, which represents a 0.9% increase from yesterday's closing price of 837.15. The net change in price for today was 7.55.

27 Oct 2023, 06:19:55 PM IST

Symphony share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Brothers895.321.12.411060.0286.857109.48
Inox Wind211.12.00.96228.089.66880.77
Symphony844.77.550.91218.95821.05909.27
Zen Technologies741.732.84.63912.55175.55897.26
Kennametal India2550.078.053.163111.81968.55604.45
27 Oct 2023, 05:36:04 PM IST

Symphony share price live: Today's Price range

Symphony stock's low price today was 831.9 and its high price was 850.3.

27 Oct 2023, 03:08:10 PM IST

Symphony share price Today :Symphony trading at ₹846.5, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹837.15

The current data of Symphony stock shows that the price is 846.5 with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 9.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.12% and has gained 9.35 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:38:42 PM IST

Symphony share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Brothers904.4530.253.461060.0286.857182.14
Inox Wind207.35-1.75-0.84228.089.66758.54
Symphony848.9511.81.411218.95821.05939.0
Zen Technologies744.035.14.95912.55175.55915.54
Kennametal India2510.038.051.543111.81968.55516.54
27 Oct 2023, 02:27:01 PM IST

Symphony share price live: Today's Price range

The Symphony stock had a low price of 831.9 and a high price of 850.3 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:20:17 PM IST

Symphony share price NSE Live :Symphony trading at ₹847.65, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹837.15

The current data for Symphony stock shows that the stock price is 847.65 with a 1.25% percent change. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.25%. The net change in the stock price is 10.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 10.5 units.

27 Oct 2023, 01:56:08 PM IST

Symphony share price Today :Symphony trading at ₹846.1, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹837.15

The current data for Symphony stock shows that the stock price is 846.1. There has been a 1.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.95.

27 Oct 2023, 01:38:27 PM IST

Symphony share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days847.53
10 Days858.50
20 Days866.22
50 Days880.88
100 Days882.84
300 Days942.52
27 Oct 2023, 01:26:26 PM IST

Symphony share price live: Today's Price range

Symphony stock's low price for today is 831.9 and the high price is 850.3.

27 Oct 2023, 01:05:14 PM IST

Symphony share price NSE Live :Symphony trading at ₹849.5, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹837.15

The current stock price of Symphony is 849.5, which represents a 1.48% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 12.35, indicating a significant increase.

27 Oct 2023, 12:57:04 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:39:16 PM IST

Symphony share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Brothers917.743.54.981060.0286.857287.36
Inox Wind211.82.71.29228.089.66903.59
Symphony849.512.351.481218.95821.05942.85
Zen Technologies744.335.44.99912.55175.55917.93
Kennametal India2500.1528.21.143111.81968.55494.89
27 Oct 2023, 12:24:54 PM IST

Symphony share price Live :Symphony trading at ₹850.3, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹837.15

The current stock price of Symphony is 850.3. It has seen a percent change of 1.57, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.15 points since the previous trading session.

27 Oct 2023, 12:18:16 PM IST

Symphony share price live: Today's Price range

Symphony stock's low price for today was 831.9, while the high price reached 849.9.

27 Oct 2023, 11:55:30 AM IST

Symphony share price NSE Live :Symphony trading at ₹846.5, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹837.15

The current stock price of Symphony is 846.5. There has been a 1.12 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.35.

27 Oct 2023, 11:33:16 AM IST

Symphony share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Brothers912.938.74.431060.0286.857249.24
Inox Wind214.054.952.37228.089.66976.93
Symphony841.554.40.531218.95821.05887.23
Zen Technologies739.030.14.25912.55175.55875.79
Kennametal India2500.0528.11.143111.81968.55494.67
27 Oct 2023, 11:22:23 AM IST

Symphony share price live: Today's Price range

Symphony stock had a low price of 831.9 and a high price of 846.05 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:09:30 AM IST

Symphony share price update :Symphony trading at ₹841.9, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹837.15

Symphony stock is currently priced at 841.9, with a net change of 4.75 and a percent change of 0.57. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.75 points or 0.57% compared to the previous trading day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:36:31 AM IST

Symphony share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kirloskar Brothers900.7526.553.041060.0286.857152.76
Inox Wind211.72.61.24228.089.66900.33
Symphony844.47.250.871218.95821.05907.17
Zen Technologies740.031.14.39912.55175.55883.74
Kennametal India2518.8546.91.93111.81968.55535.99
27 Oct 2023, 10:24:02 AM IST

Symphony share price Today :Symphony trading at ₹842.9, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹837.15

The current data for Symphony stock shows that the price is 842.9 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 5.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.69% or 5.75 points. It is important to note that this data is current and may change throughout the trading day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:15:14 AM IST

Symphony share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Symphony stock is 831.9, while the high price is 845.35.

27 Oct 2023, 10:01:21 AM IST

Symphony share price update :Symphony trading at ₹836.35, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹847.05

The current data for Symphony stock shows that the price is 836.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.26%, resulting in a net change of -10.7.

27 Oct 2023, 09:53:48 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 09:33:52 AM IST

Symphony share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.19%
3 Months0.24%
6 Months-14.91%
YTD-7.62%
1 Year-0.94%
27 Oct 2023, 09:16:37 AM IST

Symphony share price Today :Symphony trading at ₹836.35, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹847.05

The current stock price of Symphony is 836.35 with a percent change of -1.26. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.26%. The net change is -10.7, meaning the stock price has decreased by 10.7.

27 Oct 2023, 08:17:42 AM IST

Symphony share price Live :Symphony closed at ₹847.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Symphony had a BSE volume of 3098 shares and closed at a price of 847.05.

