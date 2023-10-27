Symphony share price Today Live Updates : Symphony closed today at 844.7, up 0.9% from yesterday's 837.15

On the last day, Symphony stock opened at ₹846 and closed at ₹847.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹856.95, while the lowest price was ₹825.25. The market capitalization of Symphony is ₹5767.22 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are recorded at ₹1218.95 and ₹821 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Symphony was 3098.
Today, Symphony stock closed at ₹844.7, which represents a 0.9% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹837.15. The net change in price for today was 7.55.
Symphony stock's low price today was ₹831.9 and its high price was ₹850.3.
The current data of Symphony stock shows that the price is ₹846.5 with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 9.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.12% and has gained 9.35 points.
The Symphony stock had a low price of ₹831.9 and a high price of ₹850.3 for the current day.
The current data for Symphony stock shows that the stock price is ₹847.65 with a 1.25% percent change. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.25%. The net change in the stock price is 10.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 10.5 units.
The current data for Symphony stock shows that the stock price is ₹846.1. There has been a 1.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.95.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|847.53
|10 Days
|858.50
|20 Days
|866.22
|50 Days
|880.88
|100 Days
|882.84
|300 Days
|942.52
Symphony stock's low price for today is ₹831.9 and the high price is ₹850.3.
The current stock price of Symphony is ₹849.5, which represents a 1.48% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 12.35, indicating a significant increase.
The current stock price of Symphony is ₹850.3. It has seen a percent change of 1.57, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.15, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.15 points since the previous trading session.
Symphony stock's low price for today was ₹831.9, while the high price reached ₹849.9.
The current stock price of Symphony is ₹846.5. There has been a 1.12 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.35.
Symphony stock had a low price of ₹831.9 and a high price of ₹846.05 for the current day.
Symphony stock is currently priced at ₹841.9, with a net change of 4.75 and a percent change of 0.57. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.75 points or 0.57% compared to the previous trading day.
The current data for Symphony stock shows that the price is ₹842.9 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 5.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.69% or 5.75 points. It is important to note that this data is current and may change throughout the trading day.
The current day's low price for Symphony stock is ₹831.9, while the high price is ₹845.35.
The current data for Symphony stock shows that the price is ₹836.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.26%, resulting in a net change of -10.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.19%
|3 Months
|0.24%
|6 Months
|-14.91%
|YTD
|-7.62%
|1 Year
|-0.94%
The current stock price of Symphony is ₹836.35 with a percent change of -1.26. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.26%. The net change is -10.7, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹10.7.
On the last day of trading, Symphony had a BSE volume of 3098 shares and closed at a price of ₹847.05.
