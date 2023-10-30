Hello User
Symphony share price Today Live Updates : Symphony's Stock Plummeting on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Symphony stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 846.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 843.55 per share. Investors should monitor Symphony stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Symphony

Symphony's stock opened at 832.05 and closed at 837.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 850.3 and a low of 831.9. The company's market capitalization is 5824.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1218.95, while the 52-week low is 821. The stock had a trading volume of 3474 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Symphony share price NSE Live :Symphony trading at ₹843.55, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹846.1

The current stock price of Symphony is 843.55 with a percent change of -0.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.3% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.55, indicating a decrease of 2.55.

30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Symphony share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.56%
3 Months1.21%
6 Months-13.73%
YTD-6.43%
1 Year0.29%
30 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Symphony share price Live :Symphony closed at ₹837.15 on last trading day

