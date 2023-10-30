Symphony share price Today Live Updates : Symphony's Stock Plummeting on the Market Today

Symphony's stock opened at ₹832.05 and closed at ₹837.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹850.3 and a low of ₹831.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹5824.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1218.95, while the 52-week low is ₹821. The stock had a trading volume of 3474 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Symphony is ₹843.55 with a percent change of -0.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.3% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.55, indicating a decrease of ₹2.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.56%
|3 Months
|1.21%
|6 Months
|-13.73%
|YTD
|-6.43%
|1 Year
|0.29%
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!