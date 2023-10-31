Symphony share price Today Live Updates : Symphony Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Symphony's stock opened at ₹845.05 and closed at ₹846.1. The stock had a high of ₹849.6 and a low of ₹839.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5915.0 crore. The 52-week high for Symphony's stock is ₹1218.95, while the 52-week low is ₹821. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 505 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.81%
|3 Months
|1.05%
|6 Months
|-13.8%
|YTD
|-6.5%
|1 Year
|0.37%
The current data shows that Symphony's stock price is ₹845, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -1.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.13%, resulting in a net decrease of 1.1.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Symphony shares was 505 shares. The closing price for these shares was ₹846.1.
