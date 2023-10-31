Hello User
Symphony share price Today Live Updates : Symphony Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Symphony stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 846.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 845 per share. Investors should monitor Symphony stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Symphony

On the last day, Symphony's stock opened at 845.05 and closed at 846.1. The stock had a high of 849.6 and a low of 839.35. The market capitalization of the company is 5915.0 crore. The 52-week high for Symphony's stock is 1218.95, while the 52-week low is 821. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Symphony share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.81%
3 Months1.05%
6 Months-13.8%
YTD-6.5%
1 Year0.37%
31 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Symphony share price Today :Symphony trading at ₹845, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹846.1

The current data shows that Symphony's stock price is 845, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -1.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.13%, resulting in a net decrease of 1.1.

31 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Symphony share price Live :Symphony closed at ₹846.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Symphony shares was 505 shares. The closing price for these shares was 846.1.

