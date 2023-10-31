Symphony share price Today Live Updates : Symphony Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Symphony's stock opened at ₹845.05 and closed at ₹846.1. The stock had a high of ₹849.6 and a low of ₹839.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5915.0 crore. The 52-week high for Symphony's stock is ₹1218.95, while the 52-week low is ₹821. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.