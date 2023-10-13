Syngene International share price Today Live Updates : Syngene International Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Syngene International's stock opened at ₹794 and closed at ₹795.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹803.35 and a low of ₹781.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹31,509.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹860.2 and the 52-week low is ₹534.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7899 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.