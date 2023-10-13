Syngene International share price Today Live Updates : Syngene International Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Syngene International's stock opened at ₹794 and closed at ₹795.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹803.35 and a low of ₹781.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹31,509.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹860.2 and the 52-week low is ₹534.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7899 shares on the BSE.
Syngene International stock has experienced a decline in price, with a percent change of -2.02 and a net change of -16.05. The current price of the stock is ₹779.85.
The current day's low price of Syngene International stock is ₹776.6 and the high price is ₹803.35.
Top active call options for Syngene International at 13 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.0 (-39.09%) & ₹7.0 (-41.18%) respectively.
Top active put options for Syngene International at 13 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.95 (+75.0%) & ₹7.35 (+96.0%) respectively.
On the last day of Syngene International's trading on the BSE, a total of 7,908 shares were traded. The closing price of the shares was ₹795.9.
