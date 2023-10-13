Hello User
Syngene International share price Today Live Updates : Syngene International Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 12:31 PM IST
Livemint

Syngene International stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -2.02 %. The stock closed at 795.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.85 per share. Investors should monitor Syngene International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Syngene International

Syngene International's stock opened at 794 and closed at 795.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 803.35 and a low of 781.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 31,509.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 860.2 and the 52-week low is 534.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7899 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Syngene International share price update :Syngene International trading at ₹779.85, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹795.9

Syngene International stock has experienced a decline in price, with a percent change of -2.02 and a net change of -16.05. The current price of the stock is 779.85.

13 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Syngene International stock is 776.6 and the high price is 803.35.

13 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for Syngene International

Top active call options for Syngene International at 13 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.0 (-39.09%) & 7.0 (-41.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Syngene International at 13 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.95 (+75.0%) & 7.35 (+96.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

13 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Syngene International share price Live :Syngene International closed at ₹795.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Syngene International's trading on the BSE, a total of 7,908 shares were traded. The closing price of the shares was 795.9.

