Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Syngene International share price Today Live Updates : Syngene International closed today at ₹776.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

28 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Livemint

Syngene International stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 777.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 776.55 per share. Investors should monitor Syngene International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Syngene InternationalPremium
Syngene International

Syngene International's stock opened at 779.5 and closed at 779.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of 783.9 and a low of 773. The market capitalization of the company is 31,027.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 860.2 and the 52-week low is 534.97. The BSE volume for the day was 9596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:37:45 PM IST

Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International closed today at ₹776.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

Today, the closing price of Syngene International stock was 776.55, which represents a decrease of 0.06% from the previous day's closing price of 777.05. The net change in the stock price was -0.5.

17 Oct 2023, 06:27:07 PM IST

Syngene International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Abbott India22416.65-47.85-0.2124724.9517690.7847633.81
Alkem Laboratories3618.259.20.254270.952835.0543261.61
Syngene International776.55-0.5-0.06860.2534.9731173.4
Biocon254.0-0.15-0.06293.3191.630495.24
Gland Pharma1592.0517.21.092235.25861.526221.19
17 Oct 2023, 05:44:58 PM IST

Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Syngene International stock is 776.55, while the high price is 782.75.

17 Oct 2023, 03:21:40 PM IST

Syngene International October futures opened at 781.55 as against previous close of 779.05

Syngene International, a leading contract research organization, is currently trading at a spot price of 779.55. The bid price stands at 780.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 780.55. The stock has an offer quantity of 1000 shares and a bid quantity of 2000 shares. The open interest for Syngene International is 3,932,000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:20:01 PM IST

Syngene International Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Syngene International Ltd stock is 534.57, while the 52-week high price is 860.25.

17 Oct 2023, 03:16:50 PM IST

Syngene International share price Live :Syngene International trading at ₹779, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current data for Syngene International stock shows that the price is 779. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.95, suggesting a positive movement.

Click here for Syngene International Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:49:49 PM IST

Top active options for Syngene International

Top active call options for Syngene International at 17 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.7 (-6.55%) & 19.25 (-2.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Syngene International at 17 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.9 (-19.14%) & 7.1 (-26.04%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41:39 PM IST

Syngene International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Abbott India22469.04.50.0224724.9517690.7847745.05
Alkem Laboratories3614.04.950.144270.952835.0543210.79
Syngene International778.051.00.13860.2534.9731233.61
Biocon255.00.850.33293.3191.630615.3
Gland Pharma1599.9525.11.592235.25861.526351.31
17 Oct 2023, 02:26:15 PM IST

Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International trading at ₹782.75, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current data of Syngene International stock shows that the price is 782.75. There has been a 0.73 percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 5.7.

17 Oct 2023, 02:18:20 PM IST

Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Syngene International stock is 776.75, while the high price is 782.75.

17 Oct 2023, 02:11:02 PM IST

Syngene International October futures opened at 781.55 as against previous close of 779.05

Syngene International is currently trading at a spot price of 778 with a bid price of 778.9 and an offer price of 779.45. The offer quantity is 1000 and the bid quantity is 1000. The stock has an open interest of 3,839,000.

17 Oct 2023, 01:50:44 PM IST

Syngene International share price NSE Live :Syngene International trading at ₹776.9, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current data for Syngene International stock shows that the stock price is 776.9, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.02% and a decrease of 0.15 points. Overall, the stock price for Syngene International is relatively stable with a small decrease.

17 Oct 2023, 01:41:26 PM IST

Syngene International share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days785.10
10 Days790.92
20 Days790.60
50 Days799.87
100 Days775.07
300 Days687.88
17 Oct 2023, 01:30:21 PM IST

Top active options for Syngene International

Top active call options for Syngene International at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.35 (-9.61%) & 18.45 (-6.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Syngene International at 17 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.0 (-13.88%) & 7.4 (-22.92%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:21:09 PM IST

Syngene International share price update :Syngene International trading at ₹779.9, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The stock price of Syngene International is currently 779.9, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 2.85. The stock has seen a slight increase in its price, indicating positive market sentiment. However, the change is relatively small, suggesting that there may not be significant trading activity or news affecting the stock at the moment.

17 Oct 2023, 01:15:34 PM IST

Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Syngene International stock is 776.75 and the high price is 781.5.

17 Oct 2023, 01:03:34 PM IST

Syngene International October futures opened at 781.55 as against previous close of 779.05

Syngene International's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 778.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 780.35, while the offer price stands at 780.95. There is a bid quantity of 1000 shares and an offer quantity of 2000 shares. The open interest for the stock is 3,805,000.

17 Oct 2023, 12:53:45 PM IST

Syngene International Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:41:51 PM IST

Syngene International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Abbott India22498.133.60.1524724.9517690.7847806.89
Alkem Laboratories3613.454.40.124270.952835.0543204.21
Syngene International778.91.850.24860.2534.9731267.73
Biocon256.01.850.73293.3191.630735.36
Gland Pharma1582.157.30.462235.25861.526058.14
17 Oct 2023, 12:21:57 PM IST

Syngene International share price update :Syngene International trading at ₹777.8, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current data of Syngene International stock shows that the stock price is 777.8. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.75.

17 Oct 2023, 12:13:28 PM IST

Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

Syngene International stock's low price today was 776.75, while the high price was 781.5.

17 Oct 2023, 12:05:40 PM IST

Top active options for Syngene International

Top active call options for Syngene International at 17 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.9 (-4.8%) & 19.35 (-1.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Syngene International at 17 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.0 (-16.67%) & 18.0 (-13.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:22:30 AM IST

Syngene International October futures opened at 781.55 as against previous close of 779.05

Syngene International is currently trading at a spot price of 780. The bid price stands at 782.1 with a bid quantity of 1000, while the offer price is 782.9 with an offer quantity of 1000. The stock has an open interest of 3,771,000.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10:40 AM IST

Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

Syngene International stock reached a low of 777 and a high of 781.5 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:05:09 AM IST

Syngene International share price NSE Live :Syngene International trading at ₹780.1, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹777.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Syngene International is 780.1. The percent change in the stock price is 0.39, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock price of Syngene International has seen a small increase, indicating a positive trend in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 10:41:43 AM IST

Top active options for Syngene International

Top active call options for Syngene International at 17 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.65 (-6.99%) & 18.7 (-4.83%) respectively.

Top active put options for Syngene International at 17 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.5 (-32.29%) & 17.8 (-14.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:32:18 AM IST

Syngene International share price Live :Syngene International trading at ₹777.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current data of Syngene International stock shows that the price is 777.5 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.06% and the net change is 0.45.

Click here for Syngene International Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:21:17 AM IST

Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

Syngene International stock had a low price of 777 and a high price of 781.5 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:16:15 AM IST

Syngene International October futures opened at 781.55 as against previous close of 779.05

Syngene International, a leading contract research organization, is currently trading at a spot price of 779.05. The bid price is 779.05, and the offer price is 779.8. The stock has an offer quantity of 1000 and a bid quantity of 1000. The open interest stands at 3,795,000.

17 Oct 2023, 09:59:15 AM IST

Syngene International Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:15:40 AM IST

Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International trading at ₹781.5, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current price of Syngene International stock is 781.5, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 4.45.

17 Oct 2023, 08:13:39 AM IST

Syngene International share price Live :Syngene International closed at ₹779.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Syngene International had a volume of 9596 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 779.1.

