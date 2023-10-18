Syngene International share price Today Live Updates : Syngene International closed today at ₹730, down -6.29% from yesterday's ₹779

On the last day of trading, Syngene International had an open price of ₹778.45 and a close price of ₹777.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹782.75, while the low was ₹776.55. The market capitalization of Syngene International is ₹31,068.29 crore. The stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹860.20 and a 52-week low of ₹534.97. The BSE volume for the day was 12,936 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International closed today at ₹730, down -6.29% from yesterday's ₹779 Syngene International's stock closed at ₹730 today, which represents a decrease of 6.29% from the previous day's closing price of ₹779. The net change in the stock price was -49.

Syngene International share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Abbott India 22331.0 -78.7 -0.35 24724.95 17690.78 47451.81 Alkem Laboratories 3637.55 17.85 0.49 4270.95 2835.05 43492.37 Syngene International 730.0 -49.0 -6.29 860.2 534.97 29304.72 Biocon 238.55 -15.8 -6.21 293.3 191.6 28640.31 Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals 1520.4 -13.1 -0.85 1622.95 1228.0 25756.49

Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Syngene International stock is ₹713.9 and the high price is ₹763.85.

Syngene International October futures opened at 760.0 as against previous close of 780.05 Syngene International is currently trading at a spot price of 726.55. The bid price is 725.6, with a bid quantity of 1000, while the offer price is 726.55, with an offer quantity of 1000. The stock has an open interest of 5,243,000.

Syngene International Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Syngene International Ltd stock is 534.57, while the 52 week high price is 860.25.

Syngene International share price Live :Syngene International trading at ₹725.6, down -6.85% from yesterday's ₹779 Based on the current data, the stock price of Syngene International is ₹725.6. The stock has experienced a 6.85% decrease, with a net change of -53.4. Click here for Syngene International Shareholdings

Top active call options for Syngene International at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.65 (-90.7%) & ₹1.05 (-89.6%) respectively. Top active put options for Syngene International at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.75 (+324.14%) & ₹46.85 (+244.49%) respectively.

Syngene International share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Abbott India 22416.65 -47.85 -0.21 24724.95 17690.78 47633.81 Alkem Laboratories 3618.25 9.2 0.25 4270.95 2835.05 43261.61 Syngene International 776.55 -0.5 -0.06 860.2 534.97 31173.4 Biocon 254.0 -0.15 -0.06 293.3 191.6 30495.24 Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals 1533.5 -6.05 -0.39 1622.95 1228.0 25978.41

Syngene International share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 784.54 10 Days 788.33 20 Days 787.81 50 Days 799.38 100 Days 775.86 300 Days 688.89

Syngene International October futures opened at 760.0 as against previous close of 780.05 Syngene International is currently trading at a spot price of 779.4. The bid price is 725.25 with a bid quantity of 1000, while the offer price is 725.9 with an offer quantity of 1000. The stock has an open interest of 4,835,000.

Syngene International October futures opened at 760.0 as against previous close of 780.05 Syngene International is currently trading at a spot price of 779.4 with a bid price of 731.0 and an offer price of 731.45. The offer quantity is 1000 shares, while the bid quantity is also 1000 shares. The open interest stands at 4,782,000 shares.

Syngene International October futures opened at 760.0 as against previous close of 780.05 Syngene International, a leading contract research organization, has a spot price of 779.4. The bid price stands at 748.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 748.75. There are 1000 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same quantity available for sale at the bid price. The stock has a significant open interest of 4,324,000 shares, indicating strong market participation.

Syngene International share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.86% 3 Months 0.35% 6 Months 26.27% YTD 33.24% 1 Year 44.96%

Syngene International share price Live :Syngene International closed at ₹777.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Syngene International on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 12,936 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹777.05.