Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Syngene International share price Today Live Updates : Syngene International closed today at 730, down -6.29% from yesterday's 779

26 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Syngene International stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -6.29 %. The stock closed at 779 per share. The stock is currently trading at 730 per share. Investors should monitor Syngene International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Syngene International

On the last day of trading, Syngene International had an open price of 778.45 and a close price of 777.05. The stock's high for the day was 782.75, while the low was 776.55. The market capitalization of Syngene International is 31,068.29 crore. The stock has reached a 52-week high of 860.20 and a 52-week low of 534.97. The BSE volume for the day was 12,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International closed today at ₹730, down -6.29% from yesterday's ₹779

Syngene International's stock closed at 730 today, which represents a decrease of 6.29% from the previous day's closing price of 779. The net change in the stock price was -49.

18 Oct 2023, 06:29 PM IST Syngene International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Abbott India22331.0-78.7-0.3524724.9517690.7847451.81
Alkem Laboratories3637.5517.850.494270.952835.0543492.37
Syngene International730.0-49.0-6.29860.2534.9729304.72
Biocon238.55-15.8-6.21293.3191.628640.31
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals1520.4-13.1-0.851622.951228.025756.49
18 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Syngene International stock is 713.9 and the high price is 763.85.

18 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Syngene International October futures opened at 760.0 as against previous close of 780.05

Syngene International is currently trading at a spot price of 726.55. The bid price is 725.6, with a bid quantity of 1000, while the offer price is 726.55, with an offer quantity of 1000. The stock has an open interest of 5,243,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Syngene International Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Syngene International Ltd stock is 534.57, while the 52 week high price is 860.25.

18 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST Syngene International share price Live :Syngene International trading at ₹725.6, down -6.85% from yesterday's ₹779

Based on the current data, the stock price of Syngene International is 725.6. The stock has experienced a 6.85% decrease, with a net change of -53.4.

Click here for Syngene International Shareholdings

18 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Syngene International

Top active call options for Syngene International at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.65 (-90.7%) & 1.05 (-89.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for Syngene International at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.75 (+324.14%) & 46.85 (+244.49%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Syngene International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Abbott India22416.65-47.85-0.2124724.9517690.7847633.81
Alkem Laboratories3618.259.20.254270.952835.0543261.61
Syngene International776.55-0.5-0.06860.2534.9731173.4
Biocon254.0-0.15-0.06293.3191.630495.24
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals1533.5-6.05-0.391622.951228.025978.41
18 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International trading at ₹776.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current price of Syngene International stock is 776.55. There has been a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of 0.5 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

Syngene International stock's low price for today was 776.55, while the high price reached 782.75.

18 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST Syngene International share price update :Syngene International trading at ₹776.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current stock price of Syngene International is 776.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.06% with a net change of -0.5.

18 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Syngene International share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days784.54
10 Days788.33
20 Days787.81
50 Days799.38
100 Days775.86
300 Days688.89
18 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Syngene International stock today was 776.55, while the high price was 782.75.

18 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Syngene International

Top active call options for Syngene International at 18 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.9 (-89.3%) & 1.1 (-89.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Syngene International at 18 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 29.15 (+302.07%) & 46.3 (+240.44%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Syngene International share price update :Syngene International trading at ₹776.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current data of Syngene International stock shows that the price is 776.55 with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.5. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.06% and the net change is a decrease of 0.5.

18 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Syngene International October futures opened at 760.0 as against previous close of 780.05

Syngene International is currently trading at a spot price of 779.4. The bid price is 725.25 with a bid quantity of 1000, while the offer price is 725.9 with an offer quantity of 1000. The stock has an open interest of 4,835,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Syngene International Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Syngene International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Abbott India22416.65-47.85-0.2124724.9517690.7847633.81
Alkem Laboratories3618.259.20.254270.952835.0543261.61
Syngene International776.55-0.5-0.06860.2534.9731173.4
Biocon254.0-0.15-0.06293.3191.630495.24
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals1533.5-6.05-0.391622.951228.025978.41
18 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Syngene International share price Live :Syngene International trading at ₹776.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Syngene International is 776.55. It has experienced a slight decrease in percentage change of -0.06%. The net change in the stock price is -0.5, indicating a small decrease.

Click here for Syngene International AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Syngene International stock was 776.55 and the high price was 782.75.

18 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Syngene International

Top active call options for Syngene International at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.9 (-89.3%) & 1.05 (-89.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for Syngene International at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.45 (+292.41%) & 43.6 (+220.59%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International trading at ₹776.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Syngene International is 776.55. There has been a -0.06 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.5.

18 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Syngene International October futures opened at 760.0 as against previous close of 780.05

Syngene International is currently trading at a spot price of 779.4 with a bid price of 731.0 and an offer price of 731.45. The offer quantity is 1000 shares, while the bid quantity is also 1000 shares. The open interest stands at 4,782,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Syngene International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Abbott India22416.65-47.85-0.2124724.9517690.7847633.81
Alkem Laboratories3618.259.20.254270.952835.0543261.61
Syngene International776.55-0.5-0.06860.2534.9731173.4
Biocon254.0-0.15-0.06293.3191.630495.24
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals1533.5-6.05-0.391622.951228.025978.41
18 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Syngene International stock is 776.55 and the high price is 782.75.

18 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International trading at ₹776.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current stock price of Syngene International is 776.55 with a net change of -0.5. This represents a percent change of -0.06.

18 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Syngene International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Abbott India22416.65-47.85-0.2124724.9517690.7847633.81
Alkem Laboratories3618.259.20.254270.952835.0543261.61
Syngene International776.55-0.5-0.06860.2534.9731173.4
Biocon254.0-0.15-0.06293.3191.630495.24
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals1533.5-6.05-0.391622.951228.025978.41
18 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Syngene International

Top active call options for Syngene International at 18 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.9 (-89.3%) & 1.05 (-89.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for Syngene International at 18 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 770.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.75 (+255.17%) & 41.55 (+205.51%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Syngene International share price NSE Live :Syngene International trading at ₹776.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

Syngene International stock has a current price of 776.55. The stock has experienced a small decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in price is -0.5.

18 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

Syngene International stock's low price for the current day is 776.55 and the high price is 782.75.

18 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Syngene International October futures opened at 760.0 as against previous close of 780.05

Syngene International, a leading contract research organization, has a spot price of 779.4. The bid price stands at 748.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 748.75. There are 1000 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same quantity available for sale at the bid price. The stock has a significant open interest of 4,324,000 shares, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Syngene International Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Syngene International share price update :Syngene International trading at ₹776.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Syngene International is 776.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -0.5, indicating a small decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Syngene International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.86%
3 Months0.35%
6 Months26.27%
YTD33.24%
1 Year44.96%
18 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International trading at ₹776.55, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹777.05

Syngene International stock is currently priced at 776.55, with a net change of -0.5 and a percent change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Syngene International share price Live :Syngene International closed at ₹777.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Syngene International on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 12,936 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 777.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.