Syngene International share price Today Live Updates : Syngene International Stock Plummeting in Today's Trading

Syngene International's stock opened at ₹758 and closed at ₹779 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹763.85 and a low of ₹713.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,205.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹860.2, while the 52-week low is ₹534.97. The stock saw a trading volume of 76,396 shares on the BSE.
Syngene International stock's low price today was ₹705 and the high price was ₹728.05.
Syngene International is currently trading at a spot price of 708.45. The bid price stands at 709.5 with a bid quantity of 1000 shares, while the offer price is 710.35 with an offer quantity of 1000 shares. The open interest for the stock is 4,502,000.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.37%
|3 Months
|-3.77%
|6 Months
|18.21%
|YTD
|24.33%
|1 Year
|31.35%
The current data for Syngene International stock shows that the price is ₹709.15. There has been a percent change of -2.5 and a net change of -18.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.5% and the value has decreased by ₹18.2.
