Syngene International share price Today Live Updates : Syngene International Stock Plummeting in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Syngene International stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -2.5 %. The stock closed at 727.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 709.15 per share. Investors should monitor Syngene International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Syngene International

Syngene International's stock opened at 758 and closed at 779 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 763.85 and a low of 713.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 29,205.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 860.2, while the 52-week low is 534.97. The stock saw a trading volume of 76,396 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

Syngene International stock's low price today was 705 and the high price was 728.05.

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Syngene International Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Syngene International October futures opened at 728.25 as against previous close of 727.25

Syngene International is currently trading at a spot price of 708.45. The bid price stands at 709.5 with a bid quantity of 1000 shares, while the offer price is 710.35 with an offer quantity of 1000 shares. The open interest for the stock is 4,502,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Syngene International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.37%
3 Months-3.77%
6 Months18.21%
YTD24.33%
1 Year31.35%
19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Syngene International share price NSE Live :Syngene International trading at ₹709.15, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹727.35

The current data for Syngene International stock shows that the price is 709.15. There has been a percent change of -2.5 and a net change of -18.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.5% and the value has decreased by 18.2.

19 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International trading at ₹710.7, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹727.35

The stock price of Syngene International has decreased by 2.29%, resulting in a net change of -16.65.

19 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Syngene International share price Live :Syngene International closed at ₹779 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Syngene International had a volume of 76,396 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 779.

