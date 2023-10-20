Syngene International share price Today Live Updates : Syngene International Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Syngene International's stock opened at ₹728.05 and closed at ₹727.35 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹728.05, while the lowest price was ₹705. The company's market capitalization is ₹28,571.79 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹860.2 and ₹534.97, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 71,435 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Syngene International stock shows that the price is ₹711.9 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.13% and the net change is a decrease of 0.95 units.
The current day's low price for Syngene International stock is ₹704, while the high price is ₹716.55.
Syngene International stock is currently priced at ₹708.45 with a percent change of -0.62. The net change in the stock price is -4.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.44%
|3 Months
|-6.07%
|6 Months
|15.78%
|YTD
|21.9%
|1 Year
|21.14%
According to the current data, the stock price of Syngene International is ₹714.15. There has been a percent change of -1.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹13.2.
On the last day, Syngene International had a trading volume of 71,435 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's stock was ₹727.35.
