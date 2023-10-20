Hello User
Syngene International share price Today Live Updates : Syngene International Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Syngene International stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 712.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 711.9 per share. Investors should monitor Syngene International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Syngene International

Syngene International's stock opened at 728.05 and closed at 727.35 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 728.05, while the lowest price was 705. The company's market capitalization is 28,571.79 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 860.2 and 534.97, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 71,435 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International trading at ₹711.9, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹712.85

The current data for Syngene International stock shows that the price is 711.9 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.13% and the net change is a decrease of 0.95 units.

20 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Syngene International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Syngene International stock is 704, while the high price is 716.55.

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Syngene International Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Syngene International share price update :Syngene International trading at ₹708.45, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹712.85

Syngene International stock is currently priced at 708.45 with a percent change of -0.62. The net change in the stock price is -4.4.

20 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Syngene International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.44%
3 Months-6.07%
6 Months15.78%
YTD21.9%
1 Year21.14%
20 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Syngene International share price Today :Syngene International trading at ₹714.15, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹727.35

According to the current data, the stock price of Syngene International is 714.15. There has been a percent change of -1.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.2, which means the stock has decreased by 13.2.

20 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Syngene International share price Live :Syngene International closed at ₹727.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Syngene International had a trading volume of 71,435 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's stock was 727.35.

