Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹912.05 and closed at ₹914.4. The stock reached a high of ₹923.25 and a low of ₹912.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹12,351.06 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares on the BSE.
01 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹914.4 on last trading day
