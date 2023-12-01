Hello User
Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 914.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 918.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 912.05 and closed at 914.4. The stock reached a high of 923.25 and a low of 912.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at 12,351.06 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹914.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, there were 5,990 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 914.4.

