Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms soars on positive trading day

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms, the open price was ₹1096.95 and the close price was ₹1098.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1102.95, while the lowest was ₹1086. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,753.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 61,980 shares.
The current day's low price for Tanla Platforms stock is ₹1089.15 and the high price is ₹1105.
The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is ₹1098. There has been a 0.35% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.21%
|3 Months
|-3.87%
|6 Months
|7.02%
|YTD
|53.22%
|1 Year
|55.15%
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1097.45 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.4, indicating a decrease of ₹1.4.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61980. The closing price was ₹1098.85.
