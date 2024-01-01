Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1094.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1098 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms, the open price was 1096.95 and the close price was 1098.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1102.95, while the lowest was 1086. The market capitalization of the company is 14,753.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 61,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tanla Platforms stock is 1089.15 and the high price is 1105.

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1098, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1094.2

The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is 1098. There has been a 0.35% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.21%
3 Months-3.87%
6 Months7.02%
YTD53.22%
1 Year55.15%
01 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1097.45, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1098.85

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1097.45 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.4, indicating a decrease of 1.4.

01 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1098.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61980. The closing price was 1098.85.

