Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Slides as Investors Take Profit

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -2.76 %. The stock closed at 1007.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 979.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms closed the day at 1007.5 with an open price of 1007.45. The high for the day was 1007.45 and the low was 977.55. The market capitalization stands at 13172.36 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1317.7 and 506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61949 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.86%
3 Months-1.24%
6 Months0.39%
YTD-10.51%
1 Year48.07%
01 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹979.65, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹1007.5

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 979.65, with a percent decrease of -2.76% and a net change of -27.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

01 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1007.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume was 61949 shares with a closing price of 1007.5.

