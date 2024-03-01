Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Slides as Investors Take Profit

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms closed the day at ₹1007.5 with an open price of ₹1007.45. The high for the day was ₹1007.45 and the low was ₹977.55. The market capitalization stands at 13172.36 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1317.7 and ₹506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61949 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.86%
|3 Months
|-1.24%
|6 Months
|0.39%
|YTD
|-10.51%
|1 Year
|48.07%
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹979.65, with a percent decrease of -2.76% and a net change of -27.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume was 61949 shares with a closing price of ₹1007.5.
