Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 1015.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1015.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1029.9 and closed at 1015.75. The stock reached a high of 1029.9 and a low of 1010.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is 13660.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for Tanla Platforms was 10779 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:52 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1015.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Tanla Platforms was 10,779 shares. The closing price for the day was 1015.75.

