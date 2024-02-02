Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1029.9 and closed at ₹1015.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1029.9 and a low of ₹1010.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is ₹13660.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for Tanla Platforms was 10779 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Feb 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Tanla Platforms share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST
