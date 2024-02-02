Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1029.9 and closed at ₹1015.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1029.9 and a low of ₹1010.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is ₹13660.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for Tanla Platforms was 10779 shares.

