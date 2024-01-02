Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees stock price surge as positive investor sentiment grows

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1094.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1099.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms had a relatively flat trading day, with an opening price of 1094.15 and a closing price of 1094.2. The stock reached a high of 1109.6 and a low of 1087.85. The market capitalization of the company is 14,787.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 33,984 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

