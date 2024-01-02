Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees stock price surge as positive investor sentiment grows

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms had a relatively flat trading day, with an opening price of ₹1094.15 and a closing price of ₹1094.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1109.6 and a low of ₹1087.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,787.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 33,984 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tanla Platforms stock currently has a price of ₹1099.95. It has seen a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,984. The closing price of the shares was ₹1094.2.
