Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, Tanla Platforms' stock opened at ₹1109.75 and closed at ₹1099.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1142.25 and a low of ₹1092.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,903.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.