Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 1099.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1108.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, Tanla Platforms' stock opened at 1109.75 and closed at 1099.95. The stock reached a high of 1142.25 and a low of 1092.85. The market capitalization of the company is 14,903.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1099.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 35,412. The closing price of the stock was 1,099.95.

