Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹928.85 and closed at ₹916.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹928.85, while the low was ₹914. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is currently ₹12,316.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 13,350 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Communications
|1673.2
|14.15
|0.85
|1956.85
|1157.1
|47686.2
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|93.83
|-0.26
|-0.28
|109.1
|49.8
|18343.09
|Tanla Platforms
|920.85
|5.3
|0.58
|1317.7
|506.1
|12376.26
|Route Mobile
|1540.0
|0.55
|0.04
|1759.5
|1131.0
|9616.26
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|285.9
|4.0
|1.42
|298.55
|96.2
|9175.63
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.65%
|3 Months
|-8.35%
|6 Months
|18.06%
|YTD
|28.05%
|1 Year
|15.79%
