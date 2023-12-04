Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 915.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 920.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 928.85 and closed at 916.45. The stock's high for the day was 928.85, while the low was 914. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is currently 12,316.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7, and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 13,350 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Communications1673.214.150.851956.851157.147686.2
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra93.83-0.26-0.28109.149.818343.09
Tanla Platforms920.855.30.581317.7506.112376.26
Route Mobile1540.00.550.041759.51131.09616.26
Railtel Corporation Of India285.94.01.42298.5596.29175.63
04 Dec 2023, 10:22 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹920.6, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹915.55

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 920.6 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 5.05.

04 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tanla Platforms stock reached a low price of 919.95 and a high price of 929.

04 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹920, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹915.55

The current data of Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is at 920. There has been a 0.49 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

04 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.65%
3 Months-8.35%
6 Months18.06%
YTD28.05%
1 Year15.79%
04 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹916.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹916.45

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 916.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.3.

04 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹916.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 13,350 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 916.45.

