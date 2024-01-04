Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees uptick in trading

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1104.85 and closed at ₹1108.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹1108.7, while the low was ₹1082. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is ₹14,622.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 19,309 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high price of Tanla Platforms stock is ₹1097.4, while the low price is ₹1077.6.
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1089.7. It has experienced a 0.25 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.28%
|3 Months
|-3.62%
|6 Months
|4.41%
|YTD
|-0.75%
|1 Year
|51.37%
The current price of Tanla Platforms stock is ₹1088.8 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.8.
