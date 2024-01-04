Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees uptick in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1087 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1089.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1104.85 and closed at 1108.6. The stock's high for the day was 1108.7, while the low was 1082. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is 14,622.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 19,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Tanla Platforms stock is 1097.4, while the low price is 1077.6.

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1089.7, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1087

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1089.7. It has experienced a 0.25 percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.7.

04 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.28%
3 Months-3.62%
6 Months4.41%
YTD-0.75%
1 Year51.37%
04 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1088.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1087

The current price of Tanla Platforms stock is 1088.8 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.8.

04 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1108.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, there were 19,309 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1108.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.