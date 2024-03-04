Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 974.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 981.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price TodayPremium
Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 984.95 and closed at 974.7. The stock reached a high of 992.95 and a low of 973.25. The market capitalization was 13,191.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for Tanla Platforms was 3,359 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:02:10 AM IST

Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹974.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the company had a trading volume of 3359 shares with a closing price of 974.7.

