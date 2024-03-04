Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 974.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 981.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹984.95 and closed at ₹974.7. The stock reached a high of ₹992.95 and a low of ₹973.25. The market capitalization was ₹13,191.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for Tanla Platforms was 3,359 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:02:10 AM IST
