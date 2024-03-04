Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹984.95 and closed at ₹974.7. The stock reached a high of ₹992.95 and a low of ₹973.25. The market capitalization was ₹13,191.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for Tanla Platforms was 3,359 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
