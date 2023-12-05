Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Tanla Platforms Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹923.1, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹919.85
05 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.31%
|3 Months
|-8.67%
|6 Months
|17.57%
|YTD
|28.72%
|1 Year
|16.0%
05 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹919.85, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹915.55
05 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹915.55 on last trading day