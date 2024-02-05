Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 1007.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1015 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1029.9 and closed at 1015.75. The stock's high for the day was 1029.9 and the low was 1005.4. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is 13,546.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 19,845 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Tanla Platforms reached a low of 1008 and a high of 1017.2 on the current day.

05 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1015, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1007.45

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1015. It has experienced a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.87%
3 Months-3.85%
6 Months-13.22%
YTD-7.94%
1 Year58.81%
05 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1008.45, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1007.45

The current data of Tanla Platforms stock shows that the price is 1008.45, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 1. This indicates that the stock price has only experienced a small increase of 0.1% and a net change of 1.

05 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1015.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,845. The closing price for the shares was 1015.75.

