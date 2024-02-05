Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees gains in today's trading

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1029.9 and closed at ₹1015.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹1029.9 and the low was ₹1005.4. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is ₹13,546.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 19,845 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.87%
|3 Months
|-3.85%
|6 Months
|-13.22%
|YTD
|-7.94%
|1 Year
|58.81%
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,845. The closing price for the shares was ₹1015.75.
