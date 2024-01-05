Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Strong Trading Day

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tanla Platforms was ₹1088.8 and the close price was ₹1087. The stock had a high of ₹1097.4 and a low of ₹1075. The market capitalization of the company was ₹14,618.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low was ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 53,193 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.