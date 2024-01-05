Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1087 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1087.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tanla Platforms was 1088.8 and the close price was 1087. The stock had a high of 1097.4 and a low of 1075. The market capitalization of the company was 14,618.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1317.7 and the 52-week low was 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 53,193 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1087.45, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1087

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1087.45, with a net change of 0.45 and a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1087 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 53,193. The closing price of the shares was 1,087.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.