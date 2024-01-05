Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Sees Strong Trading Day

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tanla Platforms was ₹1088.8 and the close price was ₹1087. The stock had a high of ₹1097.4 and a low of ₹1075. The market capitalization of the company was ₹14,618.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low was ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 53,193 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1087.45, with a net change of 0.45 and a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 53,193. The closing price of the shares was ₹1,087.
