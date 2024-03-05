Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 980.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 969.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms' stock opened at ₹986.75 and closed at ₹980.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹988.6, while the lowest was ₹964. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,030.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 38,686 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:06:29 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 08:09:56 AM IST
