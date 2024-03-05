Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Plunges in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 980.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 969.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price TodayPremium
Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms' stock opened at 986.75 and closed at 980.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 988.6, while the lowest was 964. The market capitalization stood at 13,030.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 38,686 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:06:29 AM IST

Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹969.1, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹980.45

Tanla Platforms stock price is currently at 969.1, experiencing a decrease of -1.16% with a net change of -11.35.

05 Mar 2024, 08:09:56 AM IST

Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹980.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 38,686 shares and the closing price was 980.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie