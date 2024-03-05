Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms' stock opened at ₹986.75 and closed at ₹980.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹988.6, while the lowest was ₹964. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,030.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 38,686 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.