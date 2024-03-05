Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 980.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 969.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : Tanla Platforms' stock opened at 986.75 and closed at 980.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 988.6, while the lowest was 964. The market capitalization stood at 13,030.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 38,686 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹969.1, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹980.45

Tanla Platforms stock price is currently at 969.1, experiencing a decrease of -1.16% with a net change of -11.35.

05 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹980.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 38,686 shares and the closing price was 980.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!