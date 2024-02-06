Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 1007.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 991.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1008.45 and closed at 1007.45. The stock had a high of 1017.2 and a low of 981.35. The market capitalization of the company is 13337.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 22026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹991.95, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹1007.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 991.95. There has been a 1.54% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -15.5.

06 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1007.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Tanla Platforms had a volume of 22,026 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 1007.45.

