Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms shares dip as market reacts negatively

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹980.9 and closed at ₹967.2. The stock reached a high of ₹995 and a low of ₹958.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,975.38 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,579 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at ₹957, showing a decrease of 0.9% with a net change of -8.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.23%
|3 Months
|-1.34%
|6 Months
|-5.5%
|YTD
|-11.89%
|1 Year
|49.01%
Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at ₹965, with a percent change of -0.23% and a net change of -2.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms on the BSE had a trading volume of 27,579 shares with a closing price of ₹967.2.
