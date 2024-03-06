Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms shares dip as market reacts negatively

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹980.9 and closed at ₹967.2. The stock reached a high of ₹995 and a low of ₹958.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,975.38 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,579 shares traded.

