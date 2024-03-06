Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms shares dip as market reacts negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 965.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 957 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 980.9 and closed at 967.2. The stock reached a high of 995 and a low of 958.35. The market capitalization stood at 12,975.38 crore. The 52-week high for Tanla Platforms is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,579 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹957, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹965.7

Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at 957, showing a decrease of 0.9% with a net change of -8.7.

06 Mar 2024, 09:36 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.23%
3 Months-1.34%
6 Months-5.5%
YTD-11.89%
1 Year49.01%
06 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹965, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹967.2

Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at 965, with a percent change of -0.23% and a net change of -2.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹967.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms on the BSE had a trading volume of 27,579 shares with a closing price of 967.2.

