Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees bullish trading activity today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Tanla Platforms was ₹982.5, and it closed at ₹990.2. The stock had a high of ₹1008.75 and a low of ₹982.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is currently ₹13,253.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,910 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.52%
|3 Months
|-6.65%
|6 Months
|-16.02%
|YTD
|-10.01%
|1 Year
|59.2%
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹999.85 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 14.15.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, 54,910 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹990.2.
