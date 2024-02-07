Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms sees bullish trading activity today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 985.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 999.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Tanla Platforms was 982.5, and it closed at 990.2. The stock had a high of 1008.75 and a low of 982.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is currently 13,253.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,910 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.52%
3 Months-6.65%
6 Months-16.02%
YTD-10.01%
1 Year59.2%
07 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹999.85, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹985.7

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 999.85 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 14.15.

07 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹990.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, 54,910 shares were traded at a closing price of 990.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!