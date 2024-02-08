Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms' Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 985.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms had an open price of 999.85 and a close price of 985.7. The stock reached a high of 1008 and a low of 983.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was 13,384.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1317.7 and 506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹995.4, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹985.7

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 995.4. It has experienced a 0.98% increase in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 9.7.

08 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹985.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,165. The closing price of the stock was 985.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!