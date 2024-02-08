Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms' Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms had an open price of ₹999.85 and a close price of ₹985.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1008 and a low of ₹983.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹13,384.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1317.7 and ₹506.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.