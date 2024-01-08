Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Surges in Trading Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1081.55 and closed at ₹1084.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1114 and a low of ₹1075.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tanla Platforms is currently ₹14,842.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 25,755 shares.

