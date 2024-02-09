Tanla Platforms Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Hello User
Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 995.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 988.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1003.85 and closed at 995.4. The stock reached a high of 1006.7 and a low of 985. The market capitalization of the company is 13,296.74 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 1317.7 and a 52-week low of 506.1. On the BSE, a total of 38,924 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

