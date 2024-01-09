Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Surges in Trading Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1113.85 and closed at ₹1104.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1117.6 and a low of ₹1078 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14542.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1317.7 and ₹506.1 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 21652.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tanla Platforms stock's low price for the day was ₹1084.4, while the high price reached ₹1099.85.
The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the stock's price is ₹1089. There has been a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.25 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.68%
|3 Months
|-2.75%
|6 Months
|7.21%
|YTD
|-1.17%
|1 Year
|56.13%
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1081.75. It has experienced a percent change of -2.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -22.3, suggesting a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 21,652. The closing price for the day was ₹1104.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!