Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 1081.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1089 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1113.85 and closed at 1104.05. The stock reached a high of 1117.6 and a low of 1078 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14542.33 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1317.7 and 506.1 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 21652.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

Tanla Platforms stock's low price for the day was 1084.4, while the high price reached 1099.85.

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1089, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1081.75

The current data for Tanla Platforms stock shows that the stock's price is 1089. There has been a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.25 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.68%
3 Months-2.75%
6 Months7.21%
YTD-1.17%
1 Year56.13%
09 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1081.75, down -2.02% from yesterday's ₹1104.05

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1081.75. It has experienced a percent change of -2.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -22.3, suggesting a decline in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1104.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 21,652. The closing price for the day was 1104.05.

