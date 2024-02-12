Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 985.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 976.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 991.9 and closed at 988.9. The stock reached a high of 1000.4 and a low of 969.2. The market capitalization of the company is 13,255.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1317.7, while the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 14,987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹976.6, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹985.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 976.6. There has been a decrease of 0.94% in the stock price, with a net change of -9.25.

12 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.2%
3 Months-5.6%
6 Months-11.41%
YTD-9.97%
1 Year57.15%
12 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹985.85, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹988.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 985.85. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.05.

12 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹988.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tanla Platforms had a trading volume of 14,987 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 988.9.

