Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Slumps in Trading Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹991.9 and closed at ₹988.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1000.4 and a low of ₹969.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,255.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1317.7, while the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 14,987 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹976.6. There has been a decrease of 0.94% in the stock price, with a net change of -9.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.2%
|3 Months
|-5.6%
|6 Months
|-11.41%
|YTD
|-9.97%
|1 Year
|57.15%
The current data shows that the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹985.85. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.05, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.05.
On the last day, Tanla Platforms had a trading volume of 14,987 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹988.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!