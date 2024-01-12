Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms stock surges in today's trading session

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tanla Platforms was ₹1214.25 and the close price was ₹1197.65. The stock had a high of ₹1218.95 and a low of ₹1165.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15959.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 205,051 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Tanla Platforms stock is ₹1189.3, while the high price is ₹1248.4.
The current price of Tanla Platforms stock is ₹1218. The stock has experienced a 2.59% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 30.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.42%
|3 Months
|-1.21%
|6 Months
|10.57%
|YTD
|8.5%
|1 Year
|63.33%
As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1187.2, which represents a decrease of 0.87% or a net change of -10.45.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 205,051. The closing price for the stock was ₹1197.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!