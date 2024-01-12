Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms stock surges in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 1187.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1218 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Tanla Platforms was 1214.25 and the close price was 1197.65. The stock had a high of 1218.95 and a low of 1165.6. The market capitalization of the company is 15959.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the day was 205,051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tanla Platforms stock is 1189.3, while the high price is 1248.4.

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1218, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹1187.2

The current price of Tanla Platforms stock is 1218. The stock has experienced a 2.59% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 30.8.

12 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.42%
3 Months-1.21%
6 Months10.57%
YTD8.5%
1 Year63.33%
12 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1187.2, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1197.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1187.2, which represents a decrease of 0.87% or a net change of -10.45.

12 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1197.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 205,051. The closing price for the stock was 1197.65.

