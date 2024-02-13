Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 949.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 955.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 987 and closed at 985.85. The stock reached a high of 993.1 and a low of 937. The market capitalization of the company stands at 12,772.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1317.7 and 506.1 respectively. A total of 68,714 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹955.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹949.9

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 955.5 with a percent change of 0.59. This represents a net change of 5.6.

13 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

Tanla Platforms stock had a low price of 937 and a high price of 965.9 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹945.7, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹949.9

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 945.7, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -4.2.

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.68%
3 Months-6.4%
6 Months-13.3%
YTD-12.92%
1 Year50.74%
13 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹949.9, down -3.65% from yesterday's ₹985.85

Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at 949.9, with a percent change of -3.65% and a net change of -35.95.

13 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹985.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms had a trading volume of 68,714 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 985.85.

