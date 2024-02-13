Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Soars in Trading Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹987 and closed at ₹985.85. The stock reached a high of ₹993.1 and a low of ₹937. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹12,772.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1317.7 and ₹506.1 respectively. A total of 68,714 shares were traded on the BSE.
Tanla Platforms stock had a low price of ₹937 and a high price of ₹965.9 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.68%
|3 Months
|-6.4%
|6 Months
|-13.3%
|YTD
|-12.92%
|1 Year
|50.74%
Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at ₹949.9, with a percent change of -3.65% and a net change of -35.95.
On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms had a trading volume of 68,714 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹985.85.
