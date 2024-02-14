Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Experiences Bearish Trading Session

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, Tanla Platforms' stock opened at ₹953.75 and closed at ₹949.9. The stock reached a high of ₹988.4 and a low of ₹937. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,185.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,384 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Communications
|1732.2
|-13.25
|-0.76
|1956.85
|1157.1
|49367.7
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|91.24
|0.17
|0.19
|109.1
|49.8
|17836.76
|Tanla Platforms
|982.8
|4.3
|0.44
|1317.7
|506.1
|13208.87
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|376.0
|9.35
|2.55
|459.3
|96.2
|12067.28
|Route Mobile
|1584.2
|-5.85
|-0.37
|1759.5
|1209.05
|9892.25
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹975, with a percent change of -0.36. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.36%. The net change in the stock price is -3.5, suggesting a decrease of 3.5 points from the previous value.
The stock of Tanla Platforms reached a low of ₹961.8 and a high of ₹977.75 on the current day.
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹972.2 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -6.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.67%
|3 Months
|-4.57%
|6 Months
|-11.0%
|YTD
|-10.62%
|1 Year
|58.72%
The current data of Tanla Platforms stock shows that the stock price is ₹965, which represents a percent change of -1.38. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.38%. The net change in the stock price is -13.5, indicating a decrease of ₹13.5. Overall, this data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, there were 18,384 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹949.9.
