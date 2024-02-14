Hello User
Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Experiences Bearish Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 978.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 975 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day, Tanla Platforms' stock opened at 953.75 and closed at 949.9. The stock reached a high of 988.4 and a low of 937. The market capitalization of the company is 13,185.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:31 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Communications1732.2-13.25-0.761956.851157.149367.7
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra91.240.170.19109.149.817836.76
Tanla Platforms982.84.30.441317.7506.113208.87
Railtel Corporation Of India376.09.352.55459.396.212067.28
Route Mobile1584.2-5.85-0.371759.51209.059892.25
14 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹975, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹978.5

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 975, with a percent change of -0.36. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.36%. The net change in the stock price is -3.5, suggesting a decrease of 3.5 points from the previous value.

14 Feb 2024, 10:17 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Tanla Platforms reached a low of 961.8 and a high of 977.75 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹972.2, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹978.5

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 972.2 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -6.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.67%
3 Months-4.57%
6 Months-11.0%
YTD-10.62%
1 Year58.72%
14 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹965, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹978.5

The current data of Tanla Platforms stock shows that the stock price is 965, which represents a percent change of -1.38. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.38%. The net change in the stock price is -13.5, indicating a decrease of 13.5. Overall, this data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹949.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, there were 18,384 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 949.9.

