Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Plunges Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Tanla Platforms stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1074 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1069.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tanla Platforms stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tanla Platforms Stock Price Today

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at 1114 and closed at 1091.55. The stock reached a high of 1178 and a low of 1061.5. The market capitalization of the company is 14,438.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1317.7 and the 52-week low is 506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 631,568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tanla Platforms Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price update :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1069.1, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1074

The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is 1069.1, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -4.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.46% and has decreased by 4.9.

15 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.72%
3 Months0.52%
6 Months6.45%
YTD50.19%
1 Year42.72%
15 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Today :Tanla Platforms trading at ₹1074, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹1091.55

Tanla Platforms stock is currently priced at 1074, with a percent change of -1.61 and a net change of -17.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

15 Dec 2023, 08:24 AM IST Tanla Platforms share price Live :Tanla Platforms closed at ₹1091.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 631,568. The closing price for the stock was 1091.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.