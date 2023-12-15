Tanla Platforms share price Today Live Updates : Tanla Platforms Stock Plunges Amidst Market Turmoil

Tanla Platforms Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tanla Platforms opened at ₹1114 and closed at ₹1091.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1178 and a low of ₹1061.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,438.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1317.7 and the 52-week low is ₹506.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 631,568 shares.
The current stock price of Tanla Platforms is ₹1069.1, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -4.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.46% and has decreased by ₹4.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.72%
|3 Months
|0.52%
|6 Months
|6.45%
|YTD
|50.19%
|1 Year
|42.72%
On the last day of trading for Tanla Platforms on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 631,568. The closing price for the stock was ₹1091.55.
